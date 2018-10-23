Is USDCHFs Big Rally Stalling Below Parity

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 23, 2018 3:31 PM
2 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

It’s been another rough day for global stock investors (see my colleague Fawad Razaqzada’s note “Global stocks extend decline as Chinese markets resume slide” for more), so it’s not surprising that the safe haven Japanese yen is once again at the top of the FX relative performance charts. What is interesting is the price action in the US dollar, which is the worst-performing major currency on the day.

Long seen as the ultimate safe haven, the greenback has become a “risk” currency of late due to its higher yield. In other words, when investors are optimistic about the outlook for the global economy, they tend to buy the buck because they expect the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates more quickly than its rivals. On the other hand, if investors become concerned with the prospects for accelerating global growth, they are now selling the US dollar because the Fed may be forced to slow its rate of interest rate increases in 2019. While another interest rate increase is likely in December (at least unless we get some truly shocking economic readings), the Fed’s “reaction function” looking out to next year is more fluid than many of its contemporaries.

Technical View: USD/CHF

The above dynamic is a sharp contrast to the “Steady Eddy” Swiss National Bank, drawing our attention to the USD/CHF pairing. USD/CHF has rallied sharply over the last month, tacking on nearly 500 pips trough-to-peak since the low on September 21.

The pair formed a brief “bullish flag” pattern before breaking out last week, but the follow-through has been less than impressive so far, with rates stalling out below previous highs and key psychological resistance in the 0.9985-1.0000 area. Moving forward, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this resistance zone (with a break above potentially opening the door for a continuation toward the year-to-date highs in the mid-1.00s) and support at last week’s low near 0.9850 to signal the next big swing in USD/CHF.

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: FOMC Fed Funds Fed Federal Reserve SNB Technical Analysis USD/CHF USD/CHF

Latest market news

S&P 500, EUR/USD analysis: European open – 11/10/2023
Today 04:45 AM
EUR/USD: Corrective rebound put to the test by packed events calendar
Today 01:48 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
Today 12:01 AM
AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
Yesterday 09:55 PM
Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked
Yesterday 09:37 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FOMC articles

Federal Reserve eagle
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
September 20, 2023 09:42 PM
    US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    September 20, 2023 06:23 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 20, 2023 03:23 PM
        banks_01
        GBP/USD outlook: Inflation and central bank meetings take center stage – BoE Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 19, 2023 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.