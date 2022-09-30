US Core PCE follows EU CPI higher

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
September 30, 2022 4:01 PM
77 views
Market chart
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, Core PCE, was released for August earlier today. The print was 4.9% YoY vs an expectation of 4.7% YoY and a July reading of 4.7% YoY.  This follows the September EU CPI Flash, which was 10% YoY vs an estimate of 9.7% YoY and a 9.1% YoY reading in August.  For those who were hoping that inflation data was improving, these prints were just the shot in the arm they needed to bring them back to reality.  Both the Fed and the ECB are expected to raise rates 75bps at their next respective meetings, and these prints should give confidence to the central banks when raising.  In addition, there were many central bankers on the wires from both the ECB and the Fed this week.  The common theme from them was that inflation is still too high and that 75bps seems an appropriate amount to raise rates.  Also note that Germany’s inflation data was released yesterday, which also showed a 10% YoY increase vs a prior reading of “only” 7.4%!

EUR/USD has been moving in a downwards sloping channel since February, when the pair was trading near 1.1500.  The pair first broke parity on July 14th, however bounced to resistance near the 1.0340/1.0350 area. EUR/USD broke parity once again on August 14th.  The pair oscillated around that level for a month, until September 21st, when the pair finally broke lower towards the bottom trendline of the channel.  On Wednesday, the pair made a low of 0.9536, its lowest level since June 2002.  The pair has recently bounced back into the channel, running into horizontal resistance today at 0.9864.

20220930 eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, after putting in a 20-year low, EUR/USD bounced to near the 50% retracement level from the highs of September 12th to the lows of September 28th , near 0.9870.  Above there, price can move to September 22nd highs at 0.9907, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe near 0.9947.  However, if EUR/USD continues to move lower, the first support is at yesterday’s low of 0.9636, then the lows of September 22nd at 0.9542.  If EUR/USD makes another 20-year low, the next level of support is the bottom trendline of the channel near 0.9340.

20220930 eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With higher than expected readings from both the August Core CPI from the US and the September Preliminary CPI from the Eurozone, higher rates from the US and the ECB are coming.  The question is a not a matter of “if”, rather than “by how much”.  Right now, markets are pricing in a 75bps rate hike for both central banks.  However, the meetings not until the end of October and there is still a lot of data which can change rate hike expectations in a hurry!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex EUR/USD CPI Core PCE

Latest market news

AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
Yesterday 11:06 PM
Fed skips a rate hike but could do two more to curb inflation
Yesterday 09:20 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: Fed delivers a more “Hawkish Hold,” Stocks Slip
Yesterday 07:03 PM
FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
Yesterday 03:37 PM
Nasdaq outlook: Stocks edge cautiously higher ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 01:10 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:06 PM
    Energy
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 03:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq outlook: Stocks edge cautiously higher ahead of the Fed
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 01:10 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.