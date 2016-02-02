USD CAD attempts rebound on renewed crude oil plunge

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
February 2, 2016 4:00 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

USD/CAD has tentatively halted its recent plunge and fluctuated around the key 1.4000 level and 50-day moving average for the first two days of the trading week, as the late-January relief rally in crude oil prices has reversed course.

Since mid-January, USD/CAD had been falling precipitously as crude oil rebounded from a tentative bottom after having dropped down to a 12-year low below $28 per barrel just two weeks ago. The USD/CAD currency pair has long been correlated to oil prices due to Canada’s reliance on oil exports as well as the US dollar’s inverse correlation with crude. As a result, drops in crude oil prices frequently translate into rises in USD/CAD, while surges in crude oil prices often result in declines for USD/CAD.

Prior to the current pullback down to the noted 1.4000 support/resistance area, the currency pair reached slightly above its 1.4600 upside target in mid-January on exceptional weakness in crude oil prices. Then, on hopes of a potential deal among OPEC and non-OPEC nations to restrain crude output, both the West Texas Intermediate and Brent Crude benchmarks rebounded and rallied off their lows, prompting the sharp pullback for USD/CAD.

What led to this week’s reversal of crude’s relief rally was a general realization that an output deal would not be easy to come by. Major oil-producing nations have conflicting agendas, and common ground would be exceptionally difficult to establish. Furthermore, persistent concerns about a slowing China economy and lowered oil demand from the world’s second largest crude oil consumer have exacerbated worries about oversupply.

As a result, a fundamentally bearish outlook on crude oil prices could potentially translate into a recovery of the current USD/CAD pullback, possibly towards further highs. This bullish outlook would be contingent upon the currency pair sustaining above the key 1.4000 level. In this event, upside targets reside at the 1.4200 level followed by the 1.4600 level once again. In the opposite event of an extension of the current pullback with a sustained breakdown below the 1.4000 level, the 1.3800 level is the next major support to the downside.

Related tags: Canadian Dollar Crude Oil James Chen Technical Analysis US Dollar USD/CAD

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: DXY and USD/CAD in focus
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 6, 2022 03:35 PM
    BOC Preview: Will Poloz and Company Shift into Neutral This Month…Or Next?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 5, 2019 05:28 PM
      USD/CAD Blasts Off to 18-Month Highs on BOC, OPEC on Tap
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 5, 2018 12:54 PM
        USD/CAD Bulls in Control as Oil Rout Continues
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 9, 2018 12:37 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.