USDCHF attempts a rebound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 1, 2020 5:22 PM
3 views
Finger pointing on market chart data
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Tuesday with the exception of the NZD and GBP. On the US economic data front, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 53.1 on month in the August final reading (53.6 expected), from 53.6 in the August preliminary reading. Construction Spending rose 0.1% on month in July (1.0% expected), from a revised -0.5% in June. 

On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications data for the week ending August 28th is expected. Automatic Data Processing's Employment Change for August is expected to spike to 1,000K on month, from 167K in July. Factory Orders for July are expected to rise 6.1% on month, compared to +6.2% in June. Durable Goods Orders for the July final reading are expected to remain at 11.2% on month, in line with the July preliminary reading. Finally, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book is expected to be released.                     

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF. In Europe, German Government has revised its 2020 GDP forecast to -5.8%, vs -6.3% previously. It also revised its 2021 GDP forecast to +4.4%, vs +5.2%. Research firm Markit has published final readings of August Manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone at 51.7 (as expected), for Germany at 52.2 (vs 53.0 expected), for France at 49.8 (vs 49.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 55.2 (vs 55.3 expected). The European Commission has posted August CPI at -0.2% (vs +0.2% on year expected) and July jobless rate at 7.9% (vs 8.0% expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported August jobless rate at 6.4%, as expected. The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for July at 66,300 (vs 55,500 expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CAD, CHF and EUR. 

The FX pair with the largest move on Tuesday was the USD/CHF which jumped 58 pips to 0.9095 the day's range was 0.8999 - 0.9101. Looking at the chart, the longer term trend remains bearish. Today's action has helped identify a key support threshold at the $0.899 level. A break above key resistance at 0.9185 will have to be confirmed in order to play a rebound with a goal of breaking above the 50-day moving average. A new short signal would be confirmed with a break of 0.899 support.

Market chart demonstrating US Dollar(USD) to Swiss Francs(CHF) attempted rebound by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex CHF USD

Latest market news

WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Oil defies USD strength despite hawkish Fed comments
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Trader’s guide to the Purchasing Managers’ Index
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Central bankers signal rising rates globally
Yesterday 06:08 PM
When to use leading vs lagging indicators
Yesterday 01:58 PM
S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Yesterday 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Yesterday 11:46 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 27, 2023 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 27, 2023 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2023 03:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.