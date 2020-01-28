GBP/USD Targets $1.30 Ahead Of BoE, Brexit
Fiona Cincotta January 28, 2020 11:29 AM
GBP/USD is trending lower on Tuesday for a 4th straight session amid dovish BoE expectations, hard Brexit fears and continued coronavirus fears.
GBP/USD is trending lower on Tuesday for a 4th straight session amid dovish BoE expectations, hard Brexit fears and continued coronavirus fears.
The second half of this weeks sees the BoE monetary policy announcement and the date that the UK leaves the EU.
Following Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill’s rapid passing through UK Parliament, the EU Parliament will vote on the bill tomorrow, no surprises are expected. The UK will leave the EU on Friday 31st January. The focus will then shift firmly onto difficult trade talks between the UK and EU. The two sides will have until the end of the year to hammer out a trade deal. Failure to reach an agreement means the UK will endure a hard, no deal Brexit.
Data has been mixed. Retail sales earlier in the month disappointed, whilst more recently labour market data and PMI’s surprised to the upside, making traders scale back their expectations of a rate cut. The market is pricing in a 50 / 50 probability of rates being slashed on Thursday.
With a 50% chance of a rate cut from BoE coupled with fears of a no deal Brexit the pound is under pressure.
The safe haven dollar has found support amid growing concerns over the spread of China’s deadly coronavirus and the potential economic impact of the outbreak on global growth and trade.
With no UK macroeconomic data due today, attention will move to US durable goods orders later today. Expectations are for a rebound in durable goods, increasing 0.9% in December, up from -2.1% decline in November.
Levels to watch:
A move through the 50 sma this morning has triggered further selling. GBP/USD is testing trend line support. A meaningful break through here and through immediate support at the kept $1.30 psychological level could open the door to support at $1.2950 prior to December low of $1.29.
On the upside a move above $1.3050 could negate the current bearish bias, before an attempt on $1.3150, $1.3170 and $1.3212 (Jan 6th high)
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.