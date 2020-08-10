Key earnings this week as the season quiets down
Gary Christie August 10, 2020 3:14 PM
Here are some companies to watch this week regarding earnings and a snapshot of the S&P 500.
On Wednesday, Lyft (LYFT) is anticipated to release 2Q LPS of $1.03 vs $a LPS of $0.68 a year ago on revenue of $335M compared to $867M last year. Lyft has an expected move of 14.6%, the last time Lyft reported earnings the stock jumped 21%. Looking at a daily chart, we anticipate a short term rebound towards 36.8. The RSI is below 50. The MACD is negative and above its signal line. The configuration is mixed. Moreover, the share stands above its 20 day MA (30.06) but below its 50 day MA (32.61).
Additionally on Wednesday, Cisco (CSCO) is expected to announce 4Q EPS of $0.74 compared to $0.83 last year on sales of $12.1B vs $13.4B a year ago. The expected move after earnings is 5.9%. CSCO jumped 4.5% after the last earnings report. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is below its 20 day MA (46.46) but above its 50 day MA (46).
On Thursday, Macy's (M) is likely to unveil 2Q LPS of $2.0 vs $0.28 a year ago on revenue of $3.5B compared to $5.5B last year. Macy's was just targeted in one of the first lawsuits against users of the controversial facial-recognition software made by startup clearview AI. A class action lawsuit was filed in Chicago, alleging the company violated the states's Biometric Information Privacy Act by using the software to identify shoppers from security-camera footage. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 6.47 and 6.85).
On Thursday, Applied Materials (AMAT) is awaited to post 3Q EPS of $0.94 compared to $0.74 last year on sales of $4.2B vs $3.6B a year ago. The stock has an expected move of 7.7% and dropped 4.4% after the last earnings release. Technically speaking, the stock is trending higher. The RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 63.34 and 61.08).
Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a daily chart, The index remains supported by a short term rising trend line and the 20-day moving average. The uptrend remains in play towards key resistance and the record high at $3398. A break below support at 3193 could potentially signal the end of the uptrend.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Happy Trading
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.