Lithium price slides on supply and demand concerns
Paul Walton March 30, 2023 8:07 PM
A new type of Lithium-ion battery and the end of Chinese support for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry could weaken global demand for Lithium. At the same time 8.5 million tons of lithium, equivalent to 10% of the current world reserve, were recently found in a deposit in Iran. The price of Lithium Carbonate, the essential raw material, halved in anticipation of lower demand and increased supply. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.
A new type of Lithium-ion battery and the end of Chinese support for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry could weaken global demand for Lithium. At the same time 8.5 million tons of lithium, equivalent to 10% of the current world reserve, were recently found in a deposit in Iran. The price of Lithium Carbonate, the essential raw material, halved in anticipation of lower demand and increased supply.
For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.
The overproduction of batteries at the end of 2022 to take advantage of subsidies drove battery producers to have unsustainably high inventories and prompted the sale of goods at a steep discount with sharp capacity cuts at manufacturers in all streams of the supply chain.
Lithium Carbonate Price, Chinese Yuan Per Ton
Source: Trading Economics
Cheaper Lithium-ion battery
The world’s largest Lithium-ion battery producer, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a leading Chinese battery manufacturer, recently announced that it plans to start mass production and delivery of a new type of Lithium-ion battery, ‘M3P’, which could be cheaper that traditional nickel and cobalt containing batteries, while offering 15% higher energy density than today’s ‘LPF’ Lithium-ion phosphate batteries (which have over the last several years eaten into nickel and cobalt containing battery market share).
M3P batteries will replace the iron component of an LFP battery with a mix of zinc, aluminum and manganese. CATL have arguably moved towards this new battery chemistry and away from solid-state batteries citing it has found it challenging to come up with a technologically feasible and competitive product based on solid-state batteries (given the increased usage of lithium as a raw material).
If M3P offers a cheaper alternative than batteries which contain nickel/cobalt, and higher performance than LFP batteries at modestly higher price, they could offer an attractive market proposition. There will of course be a necessary lead-time to build manufacturing capacity, supply chain, and to prove OEM manufacturers’ acceptance.
Competing Sodium-ion batteries
Another longer-term challenge for lithium demand could emerge from greater use of competing Sodium-ion batteries in Electrical Vehicles (EVs). Last month, Chinese automaker JAC unveiled a test version of its Sehol E10X EV car using sodium-ion cells. However, Lithium-ion batteries are pretty much the only batteries that power EV's at this stage.
EV vehicle demand still strong
China halted incentives for the EV auto sector last year, hitting battery demand. Battery producers were left with large inventories such that they cut capacity and sold product at a discount. However, lithium-ion batteries are still dominant in light EV passenger vehicles where sales are forecasts to remain strong (33% up in 2023, but slowing from 66$ in 2022 and over 100% in 2021.)
Light Passenger EV Sales Forecast, 2023
Source: StoneX.
Analysis by Natalie Scott-Gray, Senior Base Metals Analyst.
Read more of Natalie’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.