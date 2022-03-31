Two trades to watch: USD/CAD, FTSE
Fiona Cincotta March 31, 2022 8:16 AM
USDCAD rises above 1.25 as oil tumbles, US inflation due. FTSE edges higher after Q4 GDP upwardly revised.
USDCAD rises above 1.25 as oil tumbles, US inflation due
USDCAD is rising, snapping a two-day decline and rebounding from the 2022 low.
The loonie is tracing oil prices lower after the US mulls over a massive release of strategic oil reserves to ease surging prices and bring down soaring inflation.
Remarks from Biden are expected later, after the OPEC+ announcement. OPEC+ is not likely to raise the current production output increase in May from 400,000 bpd.
Looking ahead, Canadian GDP data is expected to show growth of 0.2% MoM in January, up from 0% in December. The annual budget is also set to be released.
The US Dollar is holding steady after two days of decline. Attention is turning toward US core PCE inflation data, which is expected to rise 5.5% YoY in February, up from 5.2% in January. Hot inflation could fuel hawkish Fed expectations a lift the USD.
Where next for USD/CAD?
USD/CAD has traded relatively range-bound over the past week, capped on the upside by 1.2560 and the lower side by 1.2460.
A brief spike lower has seen USDCAD extend its recovery from 1.2430, the 2022 low, and is seen pausing at 1.25, the falling trendline resistance.
A break above here could see the pair head towards the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart at 1.2530. A break above this level could see 1.2560 come into focus and the 1.26 round number. A move above here would create a higher high and could see the bulls gain momentum.
On the flip side, 1.2460, the March 25 low appears to offer support ahead of 1.2430- the year today low; a break below here would create a lower low.
FTSE edges higher after Q4 GDP upwardly revised
The FTSE, along with its European peers, is set to rise on the open after UK GDP was upwardly revised in the final three months of 2021.
UK GDP recorded growth of 1.3% QoQ, up from 1%, boosted by a jump in activity in the health sector amid the onset of Omicron. This was up from 0.9% QoQ growth in Q3 but down from 5.6% in Q2.
Despite the upbeat growth, the outlook is less encouraging, given the surge in inflation and rising interest rates.
Oil majors could drag on the index as oil prices tumble, and resource stocks could also come under pressure after Chinese PMI data showed a contraction in both services & manufacturing.
Where next for the FTSE?
The FTSE has extended its rebound from the 2022 low of 6750. It trades above its rising trend line dating back to the start of the month and is testing resistance around 7580, a level that has offered resistance on several occasions across the past six months. The RSI supports further upside while it remains out of the overbought territory. A break higher could bring 7690 the post pandemic high into focus.
Should the rally higher lose momentum, support can be seen at 7500, the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart. A break below here exposes 7435, a level that has offered support on several occasions across the past ten days.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.