Is WTI Crude Oil on its way to $109?

If price does pullback, it doesn’t mean it can’t go higher later, possibly even towards the double bottom target near $109.

February 24, 2022 4:17 PM
Oil extraction

With the full-scale Russian invasion into Ukraine, WTI Crude oil reached a high of 100.50, its highest level since 2014.  At its peak today, the price of oil was up over 8.5%.  Price has since cooled off, closing up only 0.35% on the day.  But that doesn’t mean price won’t remain high and possibly even take out the 100.50 level.  After all, Russia provides Europe with 35% of its oil needs.  Sanctions have been placed on Russia; however, it seems for the moment, none of them will affect energy.  Therefore, the price action in today’s daily candlestick was a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact”, as traders waited for the sanctions on Russia’s energy to Europe. When those sanctions didn’t come, price sold off.

Also note that an agreement may soon be reached with Iran, which would allow them to supply oil to the market once again. If a deal is reached, Iran could be on-line with 1 million bpd once they ramp up production.  The increase in supply could come at just the right time if the West decides to cut off oil supply from Russia.

When we see the “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” trade in a daily candlestick form, it is called a “Shooting Star”, which is a one-candle reversal pattern. The day opens near the lows, trades to new highs, then reverses and closes near the opening price.  A shooting star is an indication that price may continue to move lower the following day.

20220224 wti shootingstar daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, just because the price of crude oil may trade lower for a few days, it doesn’t mean that price won’t go higher later.  Notice the RSI is diverging with price. This increases the chance of a near-term pullback. However, there is plenty of support below which could cause price to reverse and move higher.  The first horizontal support is at the lows from February 18th at 89.04.  IF the high is in for the moment, the next support is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of December 2nd, 2021 to the highs from today, near 85.97. This level is just above the breakout level at a double bottom neckline at 85.39.  Below there is the 50 Day Moving Average at 83.94.

20220224 wti daily

Source: Tradingveiw, Stone X

Resistance seems like a great distance away at today’s high of 100.50.  Also notice the long-term horizontal resistance and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of October 25th, 2021 to the lows of December 2nd, 2021 that is in the area.  Above these levels the door is wide open to trade to the highs of June 2014 at 107.65 and then the double bottom target near 109.  Above there, price can move to 112.21, which is the highs from August 2013.

Price action on the daily candlestick is a shooting star price formation, which is a reversal pattern.  If price does pullback, it doesn’t mean it can’t go higher later, possibly even towards the double bottom target near $109.  If oil supply is cut off from Russia, price should move higher.  However, keep an eye on the events regarding Iran.  If Iran can return to market, the increase in supply could cause prices pull back.  Watch the technicals for levels where price may pause or even reverse.

 

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas Crude Oil Russia Forex Russia Ukraine conflict

Latest market news

USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Today 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
By:
David Song
Today 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:06 PM
      japan_06
      USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 04:51 AM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.