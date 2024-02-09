S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?

The S&P 500 tapped 5k for the first time ever. But do traders have the appetite to extend its trend heading into the weekend? For now, our focus is on a bull flag pattern on the ASX 1-hour chart.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 8, 2024 5:16 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The S&P 500 posted its smallest daily range of the year, and second smallest since Dec 28th. That particular day marked an interim top. And whilst the S&P 500 tapped the magical 5k level, it was by just a smidgen.

 

We also saw a similarly small-ranged day on Jan 30th which was followed by a 1-day pullback, so I am left wondering if we'll see a retracement on Friday as traders may opt to lighten their load ahead of the weekend. But as mentioned in yesterday’s analysis, futures positioning and pricing suggests a break above 5,000 for the S&P 500 cash index. I mean, did it really come this far to not go further – retracement incoming or not?

 

20240209sp500

 

Market Summary:

  • Fed member Barkin was the latest member to push back on imminent rate cuts, saying “I think it is smart for us to take our time”.
  • The yen was the weakest FX major on Thursday and the US dollar broke its 2-day pullback, allowing USD/JPY to reach a YTD high and hone in on my $150 target
  • The weaker yen along with Wall Street playing with record highs has keeping the 40 to 47-day AUD/JPY cycle in play, which currently estimates its next trough to land between the end of March / beginning of April
  • Gold continues to trade in a choppy range with the past two days effectively closing flat, with an upper wick on Wednesday and lower wick on Thursday.
  • However, gold played very well with two swing-trade ideas on Thursday, but rising into the weekly and monthly pivots before reversing lower and reaching the 2040 target.
  • Oil prices soared higher on headlines that Israel rejected the Gaza ceasefire proposal, fanning fears of a broadening conflict in the Middle East.
  • WTI rude oil rose nearly 3.5% during its best day of the year and stropped just shy of my $77 target – but it shows the potential to continue higher should concerns over a full Middle East conflict continue to rise
  • AUD/USD turned lower and closed back beneath 65c, to keep the downside target of 64c alive.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

RBA governor Bullock speaks shortly to the Houser of Representatives. I doubt we’ll glean much more from her than already conveyed at this week’s meeting and press conference; inflation remain too high, a hawkish bias remains and it will take some time for CPI to return to their target. That said, any awkward questions can result in slip-ups, and they can move markets. And any hint of dovishness could send AUD/USD lower and the ASX higher.

 

  • 09:30 – RBA governor Bullock speaks before the House of Representatives
  • 14:00 – New Zealand inflation expectations
  • 18:00 – German CPI
  • 00:30 – Canadian employment report
  • 02:30 – BOC Loan Officer Survey

 

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 cash market rose for a second day, although its two-day range is roughly one half of the prior two-day bearish selloff
  • SPI 200 futures were effectively flat overnight, although gains on Wall Street allowed it to recoup earlier losses and close flat (and leave a potential bullish pinbar on the daily chart)
  • Today’s bias for the ASX is bullish and for it to have another crack the January high
  • A bull flag has formed on the 1-hour SPI 200 futures contract which projects a target near 7640 and the Feb 2nd overnight VPOC (most trading volume of the session)
  • Resistance includes 7600, yesterday’s high around 7612 and the 7640 target
  • Bullish can seek dips towards 7588 (overnight VPOC)

20240209asxglance

20240209spi200

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX US 500 SPX 500

Latest market news

AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress
Today 04:15 AM
Bitcoins 100k speedbump prompts shakeout at the highs
Today 01:57 AM
Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
Today 12:21 AM
Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
Yesterday 10:19 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
Yesterday 09:50 PM
EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:50 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY selloff loses steam around support, bounce incoming?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 3, 2024 10:21 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 2, 2024 10:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.