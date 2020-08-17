17 08 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 17, 2020 5:28 AM
0 views
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Friday, European stocks remained under pressure. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.20%, Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.71%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.58%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.55%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
88% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
64% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 76% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
53% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 56% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 1.18pt to 23.87, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Autos
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, banks, telecommunications

Europe worst 3 sectors
travel & leisure, technology, industrial goods & services


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 4bps to -0.41% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -23bps (below its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.63%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD held gains at 1.1862 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.3108. USD/JPY remains subdued at 106.53. This morning, Japan's second quarter annualized GDP shrank 27.8% on quarter (-26.9% expected), the largest decline in record, according to the government.

Spot gold fell to $1,942 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
Bunzl, a distribution and outsourcing company, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.


#GERMANY#
Scout24, a digital company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Societe Generale.
From a daily point of view, the share is bullish since March and is supported by a short term rising trend line after a recent consolidation area. Furthermore, the 20 DMA has played the role of support. Above 72E look for a new all-time high set at 82.9E and 87.7 in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


#FRANCE#
Sanofi, a pharmaceutical group, announced that it has agreed to acquire biopharmaceutical company Principia for 100 dollars per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately 3.68 billion dollars.

Pernod Ricard, an alcoholic beverages producer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays.


#BENELUX#
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, a commercial real estate company, is planning to raise 3.5 billion euros through share sale, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. The company issued a statement regarding the media report: "As detailed in its H1-2020 results communication, as at June 30, 2020, URW had E12.7 Bn of cash and undrawn credit facilities at its disposal. (...) As previously communicated, deleveraging is a priority for URW, (...) In addition, the Supervisory Board and Management Board continue to weigh the merits of all potential strategies to strengthen URW's financial profile in line with their respective fiduciary duties.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

EUR/USD Analysis: Debt ceiling negotiations set to resume, PMIs up next
Today 04:51 AM
USD/JPY analysis: PMIs perk up, supply chain pressures ease
Today 02:48 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
Today 12:15 AM
Nasdaq 100 hits year highs, in the face of debt ceiling and rate rise risks
Yesterday 07:12 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could climb to $80
Yesterday 05:49 PM
EUR/USD, DAX analysis: Hawkish ECB vs. dovish Fed
Yesterday 02:35 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude oil outlook: WTI could climb to $80
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:49 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 05/22/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 01:28 AM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 16, 2023 04:17 PM
        Research
        Commitment of traders report (COT):
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 14, 2023 08:02 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.