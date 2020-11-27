27 11 EU PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 27, 2020 4:09 AM
0 views
Screen showing share price of 22,450
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks still lacked momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.12%, Germany's DAX was little changed, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.08% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.44%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
55% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged yesterday.
75% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 75% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).
84% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 84% Wednesday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.54pt to 20.23, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Travel & Leisure
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
health care, technology, travel & leisure

Europe worst 3 sectors
automobiles & parts, energy, banks


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 1bp to -0.57% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 1bp to -17bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
GE 08:00: Oct Import Prices YoY, exp.: -4.3%
GE 08:00: Oct Import Prices MoM, exp.: 0.3%
UK 08:00: Nov Nationwide Housing Prices YoY, exp.: 5.8%
UK 08:00: Nov Nationwide Housing Prices MoM, exp.: 0.8%
FR 08:45: Oct Household Consumption MoM, exp.: -5.1%
FR 08:45: Oct PPI MoM, exp.: 0.2%
FR 08:45: Nov Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 08:45: Nov Harmonised Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0.1%
FR 08:45: Nov Harmonised Inflation Rate MoM Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 08:45: Nov Inflation Rate YoY Prel, exp.: 0%
FR 08:45: Q3 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -13.7%
GE 09:10: Bundesbank Weidmann speech
EC 10:30: ECB Panetta speech
EC 11:00: Nov Consumer Confidence final, exp.: -15.5
EC 11:00: Nov Consumer Inflation expectations, exp.: 13.3
EC 11:00: Nov Economic Sentiment, exp.: 90.9
EC 11:00: Nov Industrial Sentiment, exp.: -9.6
EC 11:00: Nov Services Sentiment, exp.: -11.8
EC 11:00: ECB Schnabel speech
GE 13:00: Bundesbank Balz speech


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD edged up to 1.1920 and GBP/USD climbed to 1.3370. USD/JPY slid to 104.00. This morning, official data showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI fell 0.7% on year in November (-0.5% expected).

Spot gold retreated to $1,808 an ounce.


#UK - IRELAND#
AstraZeneca,a pharmaceutical giant, would start a new global Covid-19 vaccine trial as the company seeks to confirm the 90% efficacy rate showed in a portion of an existing trial, according to CEO Pascal Soriot cited by Bloomberg.

Cairn Energy, an oil and gas company, that non-executive director Nicoletta Giadrossi will succeed Ian Tyler as Chairman with effect from January 1, 2021.

Marks & Spencer, a major British retailer, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.


#FRANCE#
Pernod Ricard, an alcoholic beverages producer, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.


#SPAIN#
Banco Sabadell, a Spanish bank, said it had decided to terminate merger talks with rival BBVA as both parties failed to reach an agreement, according to Bloomberg.


#SWITZERLAND#
Swiss Life, an insurance group, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at HSBC.
From a technical point of view, the share price is consolidating as the key horizontal resistance at 438CHF maintains pressure on prices. Furthermore, the RSI is overbought. As long as the resistance at 438p is in place, a new correction move is expected towards 390CHF and 364CHF in extension.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Adecco, a human resources services provider, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Morgan Stanley.


EX-DIVIDEND
Atlas Copco: SEK3.5
Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

Indices fell, Gold and Bonds rally, VIX fear index up
Today 04:19 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB could deliver hawkish surprise - preview
Today 01:30 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on debt ceiling jitters
Today 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 08:49 AM
8 of the best forex trading strategies
Today 08:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money
By:
Ryan Thaxton
April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2023 04:58 PM
      Research
      Commitment of traders report (COT):
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 24, 2023 01:20 AM
        Research
        Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 19, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.