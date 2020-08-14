Air France KLM 081420

August 14, 2020
The UK decided to reinstate a 14-day quarantine on travelers from France and Netherlands. Following that decision, France plans to also impose a quarantine on UK arrivals. 

From a chartist point of view, prices are turning down below the E4.5 resistance and the declining 50 day MA while the RSI is now below 50. Under E4.5, a new down leg would be anticipated towards E3.6 and E3.

