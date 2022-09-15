Antipodean double header data review - NZ GDP and AU jobs

September 15, 2022 6:03 AM
32 views
Forex trading

With some calm restored to Wall Street overnight, attention today tuned to the release of Q2 NZ GDP and the Australian labour force report for August.

NZ avoids recession as GDP bounces back in Q2

Following a 0.2% contraction in Q1 as Omicron ripped through the country, the New Zealand economy bounced back in Q2, expanding by 1.7%, exceeding the market consensus for a 1% rise. The re-opening of international borders prompted a return of international tourists and strong gains across accommodation, dining, sports, and other recreational activities.

 

While the positive GDP print in Q2 means the NZ economy has avoided the technical definition of a recession (two consecutive negative quarters of GDP growth), it is a double-edged sword. The economy remains strong, and inflation is too high and will keep the RBNZ on track to deliver its fifth successive 50bp rate hike when it meets in October.

AU Unemployment Rate lifts to 3.5% - but still the lowest since 1974

The Australian unemployment rate climbed by 0.1% to 3.5% in August. The lift in the unemployment rate came about as a 33,500 rise in employment was not enough to offset a 0.2% rise in the participation rate to 66.6%.

The participation rate is 0.2% below the record high in June and 0.7% higher than before the pandemic. The underemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.9 per cent. The underutilisation rate, which combines the unemployment and underemployment rates, remained at 9.4 per cent.

As noted yesterday, the strong jobs market was likely behind a lift in consumer confidence supported by lower petrol prices and the shock value of aggressive RBA rate hikes wearing off.

In this case, there is no reason for the RBA not to continue tightening further into the restrictive territory into yearend to tame spiralling inflation and to cool a tight labour market. The market sees the cash rate ending the year near 3.35%.

The AUDUSD has found some support as risk aversion eased overnight and, following the solid labour force report, to be trading at .6763.

Providing the AUDUSD holds above the band of support at .6700/.80, there is scope for the AUDUSD to recover back to .6850. However, should the AUDUSD see a sustained break and close below .6680, watch out below!!

AUDUSD 15th Sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 15th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: GDP jobs AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GDP articles

Research
Velocity of money: definition, formula and uses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
May 31, 2023 06:45 PM
    USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 27, 2023 10:56 AM
      Research
      Sentiment improves as China data boosts hopes of 5% growth
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 15, 2023 03:20 AM
        Australian flag
        AUD weaker on soft GDP report, CPI up next
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 1, 2023 01:39 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.