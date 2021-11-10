Asian Open: Volatility Erupts as US Inflation Hits a Multi-Decade High

Asian Futures:
- Australia's ASX 200 futures are down -9 points (-0.12%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,414.90
- Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are down -30 points (-0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 29,076.78
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are down -191 points (-0.76%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 24,805.14
- China's A50 Index futures are down -48 points (-0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,311.10
UK and Europe:
- UK's FTSE 100 index rose 66.11 points (0.91%) to close at 7,340.15
- Europe'sEuro STOXX 50 index rose 4.19 points (0.1%) to close at 4,348.82
- Germany's DAX index rose 27.36 points (0.17%) to close at 16,067.83
- France's CAC 40 index rose 1.89 points (0.03%) to close at 7,045.16
Wednesday US Close:
- The Dow Jones Industrial fell -240.04 points (-0.66%) to close at 36,079.94
- The S&P 500 index fell -38.54 points (-0.83%) to close at 4,646.71
- The Nasdaq 100 index fell -234.363 points (-1.44%) to close at 15,985.57
Indices: Sea of red for equities in the face of rising inflation
It was a volatile session overnight as US inflation raged as many feared it would. US CPI rose to its highest level since 1990 at a rate of 6.2%. Core CPI (less food and energy) rose by 4.6% and it’s worth noting the monthly change of the annual rate has increased by +2 standard deviations 4 of its past 6 months. You don’t see that very often. In fact, the past time the ‘les volatile’ core CPI monthly change was this volatile was in the early 80’s.
The Fed subtly changed their take on inflation to be “expected” to be transitory (as opposed to just “transitory”) which give them some wriggle room until next year with overshooting prices. And on Monday’s, the Fed’s Evans also said they’d have a clearer idea on inflation by spring although raised the prospects of a hike in 2022. Yet with prints like this, markets are leaning towards a sooner hike than Fed speak currently allows, with Fed futures pricing in around a 49% chance of a hike in June, up from 42% the day prior.
Wall Street took notice. The VIX (volatility index) rose to a 1-month high of 19.9, the S&P 500 fell -0.8% although tech stock bore the brunt with the Nasdaq 100 falling -1.4%. In fact, all major indices and sectors were in the red, along with futures markets, which suggests a weak open in Asia today.
As for the ASX 200, futures dipped below 7400 overnight and the index almost perfectly respected the upper bound of the support zone tweeted yesterday. That zone remains a key area today, although it could get particularly interesting below 7382 given the lack of trading activity beneath that level.
ASX 200 Market Internals:
Forex: The mighty dollar roars
Commodities: Gold makes light work of its breakout
Up Next (Times in AEDT)
