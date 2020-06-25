Bayer Agreement

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 25, 2020 6:58 AM
1 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Bayer, a pharmaceutical group, announced that it has agreed to pay 10.1 - 10.9 billion dollars to resolve major outstanding Monsanto litigation, including U.S. Roundup product liability litigation, dicamba drift litigation and PCB water litigation. The company said: "The main feature is the U.S. Roundup resolution that will bring closure to approximately 75% of the current Roundup litigation involving approximately 125,000 filed and unfiled claims overall."
 

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is nearing the upper end of a short term bullish channel. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) struck against its overbought area at 70% and is posting a consolidation move. The 20/50DMAs are ascending and should play a support role. The configuration is mixed. Investors have to remain cautious as these levels may trigger profit taking. Pullbacks to 65E can occur before prices can resume their up trend.  A break above 73.5E would open a path to see 78E. Alternatively, a break below 60E would invalidate the short term bullish bias.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
Today 11:14 PM
Oil extends sell-off, Russell 2000 turns down on inflation data
Today 06:30 PM
Gold Analysis: Will US CPI Crush Hopes of a November Fed Hike?
Today 01:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of FOMC minutes, PPI data
Today 11:43 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
Today 11:42 AM
Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
Today 10:38 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

gold_02
Gold, S&P 500: Two trade ideas for a potential Fed interest rate pivot
By:
David Scutt
Today 11:14 PM
    channel_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 11:42 AM
      recession_02
      Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Today 06:53 AM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Fed policy pivot hopes drive rapid rebound
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 12:01 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.