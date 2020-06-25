Bayer Agreement

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is nearing the upper end of a short term bullish channel. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) struck against its overbought area at 70% and is posting a consolidation move. The 20/50DMAs are ascending and should play a support role. The configuration is mixed. Investors have to remain cautious as these levels may trigger profit taking. Pullbacks to 65E can occur before prices can resume their up trend. A break above 73.5E would open a path to see 78E. Alternatively, a break below 60E would invalidate the short term bullish bias.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView