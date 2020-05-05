Bundesverfassungsgericht Questions ECB

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
May 5, 2020 1:11 PM
0 views
Germany flag
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Germany’s Constitutional Court, Bundesverfassungsgericht, officially questioned whether the ECB legally purchased 2 trillion Euros worth of government debt during its Quantitative Easing (QE) Program.  The Constitutional Court also questioned whether or not it was done proportionally.   The 7-1 ruling gives the ECB 3 months to prove the purchases were necessary and proportional.   If the ECB cannot prove its actions were justified, the Bundesbank will bail on the QE program.   Its important to note that this vote was NOT about the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) which was set up recently to provide economic stimulus to European nations, but rather the years of QE that preceded it!

Although it was known that the vote was going to take place today, the 7-1 ruling took the markets by surprise as EUR/USD traded from near 1.0920 down to near 1.0825, roughly a 95-pip selloff.  EUR/USD had already been under pressure after it failed to breakout above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of March 30th to the lows of April 24th,  near 1.0983. Horizontal resistance and the psychological 1.1000 sits at the failed breakout level as well. On Thursday EUR/USD had broken out of a symmetrical triangle the pair has been in since March 23rd.  During today’s selloff, the pair held the retest of the downward sloping upper trendline of the triangle.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a shorter 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD came within 30 pips of reaching its inverse head and shoulders target on Friday before putting in a shooting star reversal formation and heading lower.  Just as price held the trendline on the daily timeframe, it also held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of April 24th to Friday’s highs.

Source:  Tradingview, FOREX.com

Horizontal resistance lies above at the neckline of the previous inverted head and shoulders formation near 1.0900.  The next level is horizontal resistance and todays highs near 1.0925 and then again at Monday’s opening near 1.0975.  Final, short term resistance is Friday’s highs near 1.1020.  Support comes across at previously mentioned lows of 1.0825/1.0850.  Horizontal support is below there at 1.0810.  If price breaks 1.0800, it opens the floor and there is room for the pair to fall to 1.0725, April 24th lows.

The ECB has been given 3 months to prove to the Bundesverfassungsgericht that QE was necessary and proportional. However, a near 100 pip selloff has already been felt.  In the near-term, there are obviously more pressing events will influence the direction of EUR/USD.  Just keep in mind to be on the lookout for a response from the ECB sometime in the next few months!


Related tags: Forex USD ECB EUR

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
The ASX rallies, Nasdaq ponders a breakout as sentiment perks up
Today 03:32 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Major indices stabilize, absent news, real economy still strong
Yesterday 04:33 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
Yesterday 03:06 PM
AMC stock: Is the cinema chain a takeover target?
Yesterday 01:55 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD forecast: Bullish trend intact as key data eyed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    Research
    Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY breaks out despite bearish seasonality
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 03:06 PM
      Australian flag
      Australia's softer inflation could see the RBA hold rates next week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:27 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Technical Tuesday: EUR/USD, FTSE, Nasdaq and Copper
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 28, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.