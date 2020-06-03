China A50 Index and Hang Seng Index Regain Upward Momentum

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 4, 2020 12:52 AM
1 views
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Both the China A50 Index and Hang Seng Index rose around 7% from May's low. In addition, both indexes broke above the declining trend line drawn from the January top. It would suggest that the both indexes have made a significant bottom in March.

China's Caixin Services PMI rose to 55.0 in May (47.3 expected) from 44.4 in April. Key findings included:" Business activity and new work rise at quickest rates since late 2010 (...) Pandemic continues to weigh heavily on export orders (...) Employment falls slightly as firms look to raise efficiency."

In the below chart, the Caixin Services PMI rose the fourth month after reaching the bottom since March. It suggests that the non-manufacturing activities regain the upward momentum after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Market chart showing Caixin services exceeding forecasts. Published in June 2020 Source: Trading Central
Sources: Trading Economic

Next week, investors should focus on the imports (-9.7% expected) and exports (-7.0% expected) data.

In addition, different countries in the world have started to launch stimulus packages, when the situation of COVID-19 eased. Moreover, the interest rate in those developed countries are at relatively low levels. When the investors' risk appetite increased, investors would increase the investment of higher risk assets, such as the equities index and stocks.

Let's take a look at the daily chart of the China A50 Index.


Technical analysis of China A50 Index. Published in June 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

From a technical point of view, China A50 Index has recorded a series of higher tops and higher bottoms since March. Currently, the prices are trading above both rising 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The RSI also reached a new high around the 60s, suggesting the upside momentum for the prices.

The readers could set the support level at 13110 (the low of May 29), while resistance levels would be located at 14250 (the high of February) and 14690 (the high of January).

After that, we will check out the daily chart of Hang Seng Index

Chart analysis showing Hang Seng Index regaining upward momentum. Published in June 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

The Hang Seng Index posted a rebound after forming a reversal bar at 22600 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level between the bottom of March and the high of April). Currently, the index prices returned the level above the level of 20-day and 50-day moving averages. Besides, the 50-day moving average is reversing up, indicating that the trend in a longer period is turning to positive.


The RSI has marked a new high and is still heading upward , suggesting the upward momentum for the prices.

Bullish readers could set the support level at 23100 (the gap created on May 29), while the resistance levels would be 25000 (a gap occurred on March 12) and 26000 (a gap occurred on March 9).
Related tags: Indices China China A50

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.09 ahead of NFP, gold consolidates: European open
Today 06:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

Market chart
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:14 PM
    AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
      Downtrend arrow
      S&P 500 analysis: US stocks drop after Fitch downgrade
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 2, 2023 02:43 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 futures gap lower as Fitch downgrade their US credit rating
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 2, 2023 03:17 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.