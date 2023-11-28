Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains

The tail risks of a failure for OPEC+ to reach an agreement is on the rise, presenting an underappreciated potential for even more volatility in the crude oil market...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 28, 2023 10:05 PM
Oil rig in the sea
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Crude Oil Key Points

  • OPEC+ is struggling to reach an agreement to extend production cuts, leaving the oil market in flux.
  • Assuming we see an agreement this week, WTI and Brent prices could rally above $80 and $83 respectively.
  • While not the most likely scenario, a collapse in talks could take oil prices to multi-month lows.

Crude Oil Fundamental Analysis

The crude oil market is in flux. Of course, the outlook for every market is always uncertain, but the current backdrop for oil is particularly perplexing.

Against a backdrop of falling prices and fears about demand next year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia (OPEC+) were poised to meet last weekend and discuss the potential for production cuts. However, the group was forced to delay the meeting to this Thursday to allow more time to resolve disagreements over output levels for African producers.

The signs of discontent extended this morning, with Reuters sources mentioning that the negotiations are difficult and that a further delay was possible, sending crude oil prices back below $75 despite general weakness in the US dollar.

Ultimately, the OPEC+’s power derives from its ability to act as a single bloc, increasing or decreasing production in unison to manage prices, so we would expect the group to reach an agreement to extend (if not outright expand) its recent production cuts to support prices later this week or the next. That said, the tail risks of a failure to reach an agreement is on the rise, presenting an underappreciated potential for even more volatility in the oil market.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – WTI Daily Chart

WTI_CRUDE_OIL_CHART_11282023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to the chart of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the US benchmark is testing the top of a 6-week bearish channel near 76.00 as we go to press. Oil prices appear to have found some semblance of support at previous-resistance-turned-support near 74.00, and if OPEC+ extends its production cuts this week, WTI could break out of its bearish channel and rally toward the 50-day EMA near $80.00 next.

Meanwhile, a break below 74.00 support would open the door for a continuation below $70.00 before encountering the next level of previous support near $67.00.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis – Brent Daily Chart

BRENT_DAILY_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_11282023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Not surprisingly, the technical picture is similar for the Brent crude oil, the global benchmark. Brent has already broken out of its equivalent bearish channel, though prices have spent most of the last week consolidating in the lower-$80s. Looking ahead, any efforts to further restrict supply from OPEC+ could take Brent up through previous-support-turned-resistance at $83.00, whereas a failure to reach an agreement would be a bearish development that could drive prices to 5-month lows under $77.00.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: WTI Brent Crude Oil Technical Analysis OPEC
Latest market news
View more news
Dax forecast: A closer look at Santa’s rally for the DAX
Today 03:10 AM
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets. For over 20 years, we've helped traders realise their ambitions and continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest WTI articles

Energy
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil extends recovery on Red Sea attacks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:45 PM
    Energy
    WTI analysis: Crude oil seeking a bottom
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 11, 2023 04:20 PM
      Oil rig on an grey day
      Crude oil analysis: WTI sinks further below $70
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 6, 2023 06:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD falls post RBA, crude oil bears eye $70: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 5, 2023 09:46 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.