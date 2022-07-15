Does the strong Retail Sales data check the box for higher rates?

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
July 15, 2022 5:20 PM
29 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

Fed member Christopher Waller said yesterday that despite a 40-year high CPI reading at 9.1% YoY, he still supports a 75bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC in late July.  However, he also noted that if June Retail Sales and housing data “come in materially stronger than expected, it would make me lean towards a larger hike.”  June’s Retail Sales data released earlier today showed that the headline number rose by 1% MoM vs 0.8% MoM expected and a higher revised print for May to -0.1% MoM.  In addition, the Ex-Autos print was also 1% MoM vs 0.6% MoM expected and a higher revised print for May to +0.1% MoM.

USD/JPY has been moving aggressively higher since breaking above 116.35 on March 11th.  The pair moved to 131.33 on May 9th as it became apparent that higher US inflation data would lead the Fed to hike interest rates more aggressively.  USD/JPY then pulled back in a descending wedge formation as the RSI diverged in overbought territory.  On May 31st, USD/JPY broke out of the wedge and continued its move higher.  On July 14th, the pair reached its highest level since September 1998 at 138.94.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price in overbought territory once again.  Does that mean price is ready for a correction once again ahead of the September 1998 highs at 139.91?

20220715 usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe USD/JPY made a high on July 11th at 137.75, before pulling back in a pennant formation to the 50% retracement level from the lows of July 7th to the highs of July 11th near 137.93.  USD/JPY then broke out of the pennant and ran higher to the July 14th highs of 138.94.  The pair is currently pulling back in what could be another pennant formation.  Support below is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of July 12th to the high of July 14th at 138.27.  Just below there is the 50% retracement level form the same timeframe near 137.93 and then the highs from July 11th at 137.75.  If price follows the same pattern as the previous pennant, price would bounce from the 50% retracement level.  This would target near 141 on the breakout of the pennant. However, USD/JPY would have some work to do to get there. First resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the pennant near 138.93.  Above there, resistance is at the highs from July 14th at 139.39, then the September 1998 highs at 139.91.

20220715 usdjpy 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

“Never bet against the American consumer” is a phrase that has been thrown around the street, and June’s data shows why.  But will it be enough to for the Fed to consider raising rates by 100bps at it July meeting in 2 weeks?  Waller also mentioned the housing data would play a part in his decision.  Watch the housing price index, existing house sales, and building permits next week for more guidance!

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Retail Sales USD/JPY

Latest market news

Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
Yesterday 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
April 6, 2023 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
April 6, 2023 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
April 6, 2023 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
By:
Joshua Warner
April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
      Congress building
      Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 6, 2023 12:58 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 6, 2023 11:56 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.