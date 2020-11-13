Earnings Play Palo Alto Networks

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 13, 2020 12:10 PM
4 views
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, before market, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is anticipated to release first quarter EPS of $1.33 compared to $1.05 a year ago on revenue of approximately $926.6 million vs. $771.9 million last year. The company is a global cybersecurity leader and on November 11th, the Co announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Expanse Inc, a leader in attack surface management, for roughly 800 million dollars. The deal is expected to close during Palo Alto's fiscal second quarter.  

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, Palo Alto's stock price appears to have broken out to the upside of a falling wedge pattern that began to form after price made a record high of 275.03 in mid to late-August. The RSI is showing bullish momentum and currently above 60. The simple moving averages (SMA) are currently mixed to positive, however if the 20-day SMA crosses above the 50-day SMA it would be a bullish signal. Palo Alto's stock price will likely continue advancing towards the all-time high of roughly 275.00. If price can breakout to the upside of 275.00, then its first Fibonacci target would be 316.00. If price can get above 316.00 it could potentially continue to run. If price falls below the upper trendline of the pattern the bias should remain bullish due to the extreme volatility of recent market conditions. Therefore, the 239.00 support level seems to be a more reasonable place for a possible bounce. However, if price falls below 239.00 it would be a negative signal that could send price back down to 219.00. If price does not rebound off of 219.00, then it could be the beginning of a new downtrend.        

Chart analysis of Palo Alto Networks stock. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Tech Stocks earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: The US dollar falls after Powell’s testimony
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Nasdaq falls, Bitcoin rallies
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks fall ahead of Powell’s testimony
Yesterday 01:07 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Top US stocks to watch before the bell
Yesterday 12:10 PM
A guide to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)
Yesterday 08:15 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Stocks fall as UK inflation remains hot
Yesterday 07:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
By:
Joshua Warner
June 20, 2023 03:15 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Nvidia (NVDA) to remain king of the Nasdaq?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 13, 2023 03:29 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Adobe stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 12, 2023 09:49 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.