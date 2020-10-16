Earnings Play PPG Industries

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 16, 2020 1:20 PM
2 views
Mountain against a sunset
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, PPG Industries (PPG) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $1.92 compared to $1.67 a year ago on revenue of approximately $3.7 billion vs. $3.8 billion last year. The company produces paints and coatings, and its current analyst consensus rating is 15 buys, 13 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg.

Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, PPG's stock price has just made a new record high of 138.39 and has been advancing in a strong uptrend since mid-March. The RSI is over 50 and appears to have halted at the threshold of overbought territory. The overall bias remains bullish, but in the short-term PPG's overbought RSI reading and recent short candlesticks could be hinting that price is getting ready to pull back. Price will likely pull back to the trendline, bounce and continue its climb. The next two targets are at 157.00 and 167.00. If price breaks out to the downside of the bullish trendline, it would be a bearish signal that could send price back to the 117.00 support level. Price could possible rebound off of 117.00 a continue its advance. However, if price breaks below 117.00, then price could fall further to 106.00.                



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

EUR/USD: Grinding higher as traders fade Thursday’s US inflation shock
Today 04:06 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
Today 01:26 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Dollar rallies on mixed inflation data, anticipating another rate rise
Yesterday 05:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Yesterday 01:31 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Equities articles

japan_06
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Looking toppy nearing range highs, await China data
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:26 AM
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hammered as US supercore inflation comes in super-hot
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:26 PM
      stocks_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:48 PM
        recession_02
        Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 06:32 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.