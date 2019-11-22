EURGBP Sterling downside could be limited

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 22, 2019 11:38 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

If the Bank of England were voting for a rate change today, this morning’s disappointing UK PMI data may have encouraged one or two more within the Monetary Policy Committee to vote for an 'insurance' rate cut. That’s how the markets reacted today, as the pound slumped on the back of news the services PMI fell to 48.6 and manufacturing PMI eased to 48.3, both below the boom/bust level of 50.0. However, the BoE’s next policy meeting is on December 19, several days after the general election on December 12. So, it remains to be seen whether the BoE will actually cut interest rates given that the outcome of the election could have important implications in so far as Brexit is concerned. Indeed, the PMI data tends to be sensitive to Brexit uncertainty. Thus, if there is more certainty about the direction of Brexit post elections then the PMI numbers could rebound quickly.  In other words, the pound may have overreacted to today’s disappointing data and could regain its poise, especially if the business-friendly Conservatives gain further ground in the polls.

However, there were no signs of a quick rebound this late in the day. So, if we are to see a comeback by the pound, it may come in the week ahead. Its best chance for a good comeback may well be against a weaker rival such as the euro, rather than the dollar, given the still-supportive US economy. Th EUR/GBP remains entrenched inside a bearish channel and with price being so close to this year’s earlier low of 0.8472, I would be very surprised if this level is not taken out in the coming days and week – barring an unexpected election surprise. That being said, the bears may wish to wait for a signal candle to form before expressing their views, given the recent recovery.


Source: Trading View and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Euro Forex GBP

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: FOMC, BOE and SNB meetings in full view
Today 12:12 AM
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
March 17, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Euro articles

ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The top 10 most traded currencies
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    January 30, 2023 03:50 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      Weekly COT report: Investors kept piling into gold
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 28, 2022 02:10 AM
        multiple currencies
        EUR/JPY Offers Volatility, Without Much USD Correlation
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        April 1, 2020 04:03 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.