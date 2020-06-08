Europe Points Lower On Mixed Chinese Data Post Impressive US Jobs

EUR has slipped back through $1.13 consolidating gains from the previous week, which saw the common currency gain 1.7% across the week and hit a 3-month high. German industrial production plunged by a wider than forecast -17.9% in April, highlighting the damage that covid-19 caused whilst adding pressure to the common currency. Attention will now turn to Eurozone sentiment data which is expected to show that morale slipped again in June. Christine Lagarde is also set to testify.

OPEC agrees to extend record output cuts

Oil struck a 3-month high overnight after OPEC+ announced that it would extend its current production cut deal, following a meeting on Saturday. The 9.7 million bpd output cut will be extended for at least another month. Whilst most countries taking part n the deal were willing to continue, poor compliance from some counties was causing discontent within the group.

Oil prices have effectively doubled across the month of May as OPEC+ regulates the supply side and reopening of economies boosts demand. However, prices haven’t ripped higher at the start of the week because the move was, too an extent already priced in. Oil is currently hovering around $40 pb mark, a 3-month high.

FTSE Chart



