European Open: FTSE bulls eye 7600 - SNB, BOE and ECB up next

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 15, 2022 7:03 AM
25 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -46.5 points (-0.64%) and currently trades at 7,204.80
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -115.89 points (-0.41%) and currently trades at 28,040.32
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -244.33 points (-1.24%) and currently trades at 19,429.12
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -14.46 points (-0.11%) and currently trades at 13,170.21

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -7 points (-0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,488.93
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -16 points (-0.4%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,959.26
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -54 points (-0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,406.20

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 43 points (0.13%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -4 points (-0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 3.75 points (0.09%)

 

20221215futuresFX

 

  • Asian equities tracked Wall Street lower following the Fed’s clear message that rates are going to be higher than previously thought.
  • Gold is turning to find some stability around 1900, with a lower trendline of a potential bearish pattern on the weekly chart also providing support.
  • WTI has also pulled back from yesterday’s 7-day high, although remains within the top third of yesterday’s range and seemingly happy above the 76.25 low.
  • Currency markets entered their usual retracement phases after an FOMC event, with volatility levels a shadow of their former selves. AUD/ISD is back below its 200-day EMA and GBP/USD and EUR/USD have pulled back from their cycle highs.

 

 

 

Amongst the currency majors we three central bank meetings just over a seven-hour period. The SNB (Swiss National Bank) kick off at 08:30 GMT followed by a press conference at 09:00 and they are expected to hike by 50bp. Things have clearly changed because traders were disappointed with their 75bp hike in September (100bp was expected) which resulted in its weakest day against the dollar in four months.

The BOE (Bank of England) are expected to hike rates by 50bp at 12:00 – and this is all but a given since inflation softened more than expected (and the first real sign that a peak may finally be here, even if it’s still early days). It

The ECB (European Central Bank) are then expected to hike by 50bp at 13:15.

 

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20221215ftse100fx

 

The long bias for the FTSE 100 is playing out quite well – although it came very close to invalidating the bias with an initial drive lower. However, by the day’s close we saw a double bottom at 7428 support with a bullish engulfing candle. A small inside day formed yesterday and its lower spike respected the 20-day EMA, so we’re looking for the trend to continue higher. Keep in mind that the weak lead form Wall Street could result with a gap lower today, but the bias remains bullish above the double bottom.

 

 

FTSE 350 market internals:

20221215moversFTSEfx

 

FTSE 350: 4140.49 (0.66%) 14 December 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 1 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 5.12% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • + 4.07% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)
  • + 3.70% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -7.99% - TUI AG (TUIGn.DE)
  • -7.72% - Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
  • -6.87% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221215calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil FTSE SNB BOE ECB Central Bank

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Yesterday 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Yesterday 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 01:53 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:10 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.