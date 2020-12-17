EURUSD trending higher after technical breakout

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 17, 2020 5:22 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Thursday. On the US economic data front, Housing Starts rose to 1,547K on month in November (1,535K expected), from a revised 1,528K in October. Initial Jobless Claims increased to 885K for the week ending December 12th (818K expected), from a revised 862K in the week before. Finally, Continuing Claims fell to 5,508K for the week ending December 5th (5,700K expected), from a revised 5,781K in the prior week. 

On Friday, the Leading Index for November is expected to rise 0.5% on month, compared to +0.7% in October.  

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the AUD. In the U.K., the Bank of England decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 0.100%. The size of its asset purchase program remains unchanged at 895 billion pounds. Also, November Eurozone consumer price index final reading has been confirmed at -0.3% on month as expected.

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.


Looking at movers, the EUR/USD gained around 67 pips in Thursday's trading making it the top performing pair against the majors. The pair looks to be back in a well-established uptrend after breaking above a consolidation zone in place since August. Key resistance at the 1.2265 level has been broken to the upside. The next major target resistance levels are 1.2415 and 1.2535 in extension. A break below the 20-day moving average would be a bearish warning signal. Key support can be seen at the breakout level of 1.202. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: EUR Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Market chart
        European Open: EUR/USD falls below parity ahead of the US Core PCE report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 28, 2022 04:16 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.