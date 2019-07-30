FOMC Preview One or Two and Done

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 30, 2019 4:53 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The Federal Reserve has been within its pre-meeting “blackout period” for more than a week now, but that restriction doesn’t apply to President Trump. Yesterday, the President tweeted that “quantitative tightening was a big mistake” and that the “Fed has made all of the wrong moves. A small rate cut is not enough…”

Of course, there’s a long history of political leaders trying to intervene into central bank policy. By contrast, less biased, more informed sources have recently argued for a more measured approach. Yesterday, former Fed Chairwoman Yellen endorsed a 25bps rate cut, but stated that she “wouldn’t see [it] as the beginning… of a major easing cycle.” Similarly, former New York Fed President Dudley wrote this morning that he thinks “there’s a good chance the Fed won’t be cutting further anytime soon” (after today). In other words, arguably the two people on the planet that are most well-connected to current Fed governors (and are legally allowed to speak about it) have both suggested that the Fed is likely to be conservative and is unlikely to embark on a prolonged easing cycle this week.

Meanwhile, the US economy continues to chug along at a steady, if unimpressive rate. Last week’s GDP report printed better than anticipated, showing 2.1% annualized growth in Q2, and more recent PMI figures remain among the strongest in the world, despite a small dip of late. The only sore spot for the Fed is inflation, which remains stubbornly below the central bank’s 2.0% target, with this morning’s Core PCE report printing at just 1.6% y/y.

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com

In order to support inflation, we expect the central bank to cut interest rates by just 25bps this week and leave the door open to another small cut in September. Beyond correcting the over-ambitious last rate hike or two from late last year, the Fed will likely prefer to remain on sidelines unless the economy takes a sharp turn lower. Essentially, the central bank may opt for one or two “insurance cuts,” but the market should not view this as the start of a prolonged easing cycle yet.

Market Impact

A small rate cut will have only a limited impact on the US economy, which is balancing solid domestic growth against headwinds from global trade and geopolitical uncertainty.

By this point, the interest rate decision itself (assuming it’s for a 25bps cut) has already been discounted by the market, so the forward-looking outlook and the tone of Chairman Powell’s press conference will be the major driver for markets. As it stands, the market is expecting 3-4 interest rate reductions by this time next year; if the Fed is able to communicate a “one-(or two-)and-done” approach to rate cuts, the US dollar would likely rally, while US stocks may fall.


Related tags: Dollar Shares market FOMC Fed

Latest market news

Oil, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:29 AM
The Week Ahead: Flash PMIs and inflation reports in focus
Today 07:08 AM
EUR/USD and gold outlook: USD continues fall ahead of key US data
Today 04:21 AM
Indices up, Gold at 5-year high, encouraging inflation data
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks rise as jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Research
Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:31 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
      Research
      European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 5, 2023 05:53 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 31, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.