French GDP drop

July 31, 2020 3:48 AM
This morning, French Q2 GDP was released at -13.8%, an historic fall but better than -15.2% expected. On a yearly basis, the fall stands at 19.0%, vs -20.0% expected. July inflation rate will be published later today, expected at -0.1% on month.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains on the upside and is supported by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1655. The nearest threshold would be set at strong horizontal resistance at 1.2100 and a second one would be set at 1.2300 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.