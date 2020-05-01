Friday May 01 FX Market Wrap USDCAD Focus

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 1, 2020 6:41 PM
2 views
Federal reserve USD $100 note
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Good afternoon, 

Friday May 01 FX Market Wrap - USD/CAD in focus

The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Friday with the exception of the CHF, JPY and EUR. On the economic data front, Markit's U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 36.1 on month for the April final reading (36.7 expected), from 36.9 in the April preliminary reading, marking a new record low. Construction Spending rose 0.9% on month in March (-3.5% expected), from a revised -2.5% in February. On Monday, Factory Orders for March are expected to decline 9.2% on month, from no change in February. Finally, Durable Goods Orders for the March final reading are expected to drop 14.4% on month, in line with the March preliminary reading.                

The Euro was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and JPY. In Europe, Research firm Markit has published final readings of April Manufacturing PMI for the U.K. at 32.6 (vs 32.8 expected). The Nationwide Building Society has published its house price index for April at +0.7% (vs -0.3% on month expected). The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals in March at 56,200 (vs 58,000 expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs. 



Regarding major FX pairs,

• EUR/USD was up 19pips to 1.0974 the day's range was 1.0935 - 1.1018 compared to 1.0833 - 1.0972 the previous session.

• GBP/USD dropped 97pips to 1.2497 the day's range was 1.2483 - 1.2601 compared to 1.2429 - 1.2643 the previous session.

• USD/JPY fell 27pips to 106.91 the day's range was 106.61 - 107.41 compared to 106.41 - 107.50 the previous session.

• USD/CHF declined 35pips to 0.9618 the day's range was 0.9589 - 0.9669 compared to 0.9639 - 0.9759 the previous session.

• AUD/USD dropped 91pips to 0.6421 the day's range was 0.6410 - 0.6512 compared to 0.6490 - 0.6570 the previous session.

• USD/CAD jumped 114pips to 1.4059 the day's range was 1.3930 - 1.4110 compared to 1.3851 - 1.3959 the previous session.

• The dollar index rose 0.04pt to 99.052 the day's range was 98.781 - 99.214 compared to 98.805 - 99.725 the previous session.



FX pair in focus,

The USD/CAD had the largest move in Friday's trading. The pair broke above a declining trend line in place since April 21 (red line) and is now supported by a rising trend line since yesterday's low. Look for a continuation higher towards 1.415 resistance as long as the USD/CAD can remain above the 1.404 pivot. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Have a great weekend
Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
Yesterday 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
Yesterday 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
Yesterday 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
Yesterday 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
Yesterday 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.