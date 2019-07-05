FX Brief Tight Ranges Ahead Of NFP

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 5, 2019 2:02 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

FX Brief: Tight Ranges Ahead Of NFP

 

  • Tiny ranges for FX markets with all pairs remaining well within typical daily ranges. But then that’s no major surprise, given the US holiday yesterday and of course today’s Nonfarm payroll report just around the corner.
  • Equities remain supported ahead of nonfarms, with the ASX extending its reach from 11-year highs. US Index futures have also opened higher after the holiday break.
  • Japan’s household spending rose at it fastest pace in four years, a metric BoJ will take note of as it’s a potential catalyst for their elusive inflation. Still, with an expected tax hike to 10% in October, such rebounds may be short lived.
  • Australian construction PMI contracted for a tenth consecutive month, although managed to lift itself 2.6pts from its lows to sit around 43. Hardly a victory in the grand scheme of things, but AUD is today’s strongest major none the less.

Up Next:

  • Today’s NFP is the main game in town, with the added-bonus that Canada also release their employment data alongside the US.
  • Canada’s PMI remains one of the firmer reads among FX majors, although that too has not as strong as it was late 2018. If it’s to follow the trend this month, it could be a miss and weigh on CAD, even more so if employment data misses the mark.
  • Either way, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/JPY and USD/CHF will be the FX pairs to watch around these data points. Also keep an eye on EUR/CAD as its stalled on an important technical juncture.

 

Related analysis:
NFP preview: Wages in focus as rate cut looms
Oil Slips On Growing Concerns Over Global Downturn
EUR/CAD Stalls At Major Juncture Ahead Of NFP

 


 
Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

UBS agrees to purchase Credit Suisse – what does that mean for sentiment?
Today 01:57 AM
The Week Ahead: FOMC, BOE and SNB meetings in full view
Yesterday 12:12 AM
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
March 17, 2023 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
March 17, 2023 12:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
By:
Ryan Thaxton
March 17, 2023 06:53 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 17, 2023 11:30 AM
      ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 16, 2023 01:31 PM
        Research
        A guide to momentum trading and indicators
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        March 16, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.