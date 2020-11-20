GBP is supported by strong Retail Sales

The British pound is boosted by October Retail sales, published at +1.2% on month, much above +0.3% expected. On a yearly basis, they stood at +5.8%, vs +4.1% expected.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD is challenging the upper boundary of a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2865. The nearest resistance would be set at September top at 1.3480 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3710 in extension.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD is challenging the upper boundary of a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2865. The nearest resistance would be set at September top at 1.3480 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3710 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:32 PM
Yesterday 07:07 PM
Yesterday 05:03 PM
Yesterday 04:21 PM
Yesterday 02:09 PM
Yesterday 12:51 PM
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
March 29, 2023 05:00 PM
March 29, 2023 03:06 PM
March 29, 2023 02:27 AM
March 28, 2023 12:00 PM