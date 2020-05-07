GBPUSD Rebounds Post BoE

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 7, 2020 5:01 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After significant action from the BoE over the past 2 months, Andrew Bailey & Co. voted to keep monetary policy unchanged, in a moved applauded by the markets. GBP/USD, jumped 0.2% to a session high of US$1.2377 after the BoE voted 7-2 to keep rates unchanged. The fact that only two members dissented is being viewed as pound positive.

Early on in the coronavirus crisis, the BoE cut interest rates twice to a record low of 0.1%, it also increased its QE programme by £200 billion. The BoE is following in the path of the Fed and the ECB, taking stock of where it stands after significant action. The central bank will want to see how the action taken so far supports the UK as it gradually eases out of lock down.

Andrew Baily, governor of the BoE repeated that the bank stands ready to ease further.

Dire projections
The Pound has managed to hold those gains even after a dark outlook for the UK economy from the central bank. Forecasts of a -14% contraction in GDP, expectations of higher unemployment and a tepid recovery which could drag into next year. Inflation is expected to slip below 1%.
Given such dire projection, more QE is almost a given, its just a matter of time. 
Attention will now turn towards Boris Johnson and his exit strategy, which is expected to be announced on Sunday. 

US Initial jobless claims
Looking ahead, attention will turn to US initial claims data. Expectations are for a further 3 million Americans to have filed for unemployment insurance in the week of 1st May. This will take the total to 33 million, or 20% of the US labour force in just 7 weeks, as the coronavirus crisis reaches further into the labour market. Whilst this week would represent a 56% decline from the top is still shockingly high, particularly given that several states have lifted lockdown restrictions and that the highest level of initial claims reached during the financial crisis was 665,000. 

Whilst the shocks of the earlier releases have passed, these figures will need to be digested on top of yesterday’s 20.2 million private sector job losses and ahead of tomorrows non-farm payroll.

Levels to watch:
GBP/USD rebounded off session lows pierce through US$1.24. The pair remains below 50 sma on 4 hour chart. A move above $1.2450 (50 sma) could see more bulls jump in driving the price to resistance at $1.2486 (high 5th May) prior to $1.2640/50 (high 30th April & 14th April).
Immediate support can be seen at US$1.2310 (today’s low) prior to $1.2247 (low21st April)


Related tags: GBP Indices

Latest market news

Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 01:20 AM
Are Equity Markets Too Relaxed?
April 21, 2023 08:11 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, pharmaceuticals, oil giants and UK banks
April 21, 2023 03:10 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks muted ahead of PMIs
April 21, 2023 01:16 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
April 21, 2023 12:10 PM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Where next for MSFT stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
April 21, 2023 08:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 4, 2023 05:48 PM
    Research
    Powell puts a 50bps March hike firmly on the radar, GBP/USD tests 2023 lows
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 7, 2023 06:16 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      February 17, 2023 04:05 PM
        Research
        GBP/USD rallies to the mid-1.21s, despite big bets on a 6% Fed rate
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 9, 2023 04:07 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.