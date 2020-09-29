German Inflation in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 29, 2020 3:46 AM
1 views
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later today, the German Federal Statistical Office will post September CPI, expected flat on year. Tomorrow, August Retail Sales will be expected at +0.5% on month, vs -0.9% in July. Unemployment rate will also be released, expected at 4.6%.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has broken below a rising trend line and stands below its 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.1850. The nearest threshold would be set at previous overlap at 1.1500 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 1.1370.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex Forex

Latest market news

USD/JPY inches towards 145 as intervention risks rise
Yesterday 10:59 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Quarter-End, 1.25 in Focus
Yesterday 06:48 PM
Bond yields rise spurring stronger Dollar
Yesterday 04:59 PM
Dow outlook: Banks lead rally as techs struggle
Yesterday 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
Yesterday 02:20 PM
S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after strong data fuels hawkish Fed bets
Yesterday 01:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.