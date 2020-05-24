HSBC Bearish Breakout of Declining Triangle

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 25, 2020 1:46 AM
2 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
HSBC (5) follows the drop of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index. Besides, there is an interesting technical pattern, declining triangle breakout, on the daily chart.

Hong Kong's market remains under pressure due to the rising tension between the U.S. and China. China announced plans to impose a "new" national-security law on Hong Kong, which is widely expected to erode the city's autonomy. U.S. President Donald Trump said his country would react strongly if China follows through on those plans.

From a technical point of view, the stock validated a bearish breakout of the declining triangle, suggesting the resumption of recent down trend. The 20-day moving average remains on a negative slope and acts as resistance also. In fact, the stock records a new 52-week low, indicating that the down trend would be at a strong position.

The bearish readers could put the resistance level at HK$38.40 (the gap created on May 22) and support levels at HK$32.65 (100% measured move) and HK$30.10 (127.2% measured move).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Bank Stocks Equities

Latest market news

ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
Today 07:15 AM
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
Today 02:52 AM
USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Yesterday 06:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Bank Stocks articles

Research
Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 11, 2023 02:28 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 5, 2023 03:02 PM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 5, 2023 05:01 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.