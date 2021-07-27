Lower coronavirus cases higher IMF projections boosts GBP

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
July 27, 2021 5:52 PM
18 views
multiple currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

The number of new coronavirus cases across the UK are falling and the Pound is rising.  New cases have been falling since the last Monday, Freedom Day, when the government lifted all restrictions still in place from the coronavirus.  In addition, as a result of the expected spike in demand and spending in the UK, the IMF upgraded the growth for 2021 to 7% from 5.3% in April. This was good news for Boris Johnson who said,  “good signs that our economy is bouncing back faster than expected, but there are still challenges ahead.”  Chancellor Rishi Sunak also commented that they “remain focused on protecting and creating as many jobs as possible”.  In addition, according to the FT, England will begin to allow double vaccinated US and EU tourists back into the country, which will hopefully create additional jobs.

GBP/USD has been in a large trading range since February between 1.3660 and 1.4210.  On the day of the reopening for the UK, price had moved lower and pierced through the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.3712.  The next day, GBP/USD broke through the bottom trendline of the channel and traded as low as 1.3571.  However, since then, the pair has been on a one-way move higher, currently trading near 1.3890! Horizonal and trendline resistance are just above at 1.3900/1.3920, followed by additional horizontal resistance near 1.4080.  Minor horizontal support is below at 1.3780 followed by the 200 Day Moving Average, currently at 1.3712.  The 1.3571 recent lows provide additional support below.

Market chart showing performance of GBP/USD. Published July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With the FOMC on Wednesday, some may attribute the strength in GBP/USD to the weakness in the US Dollar, as yields continue to fall ahead of the statement.  However, the Pound is stronger against the Euro as well.  EUR/GBP has been trading within a range since mid-February between 0.8472 and 0.8731.  Within that range, the pair has been moving lower in a descending wedge formation since late April.  However, on Freedom Day and the day after, the Pound was weaker, and EUR/GBP bounced out of the descending wedge (as expected) but halted at horizontal resistance near 0.8673.  Since then, the Pound has been stronger and EUR/GBP has fallen back into the wedge and the pair is currently testing the bottom trendline, near 0.8505.  Horizontal support is at the bottom of the range is below, near 0.8470. Horizontal resistance is above the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 0.8560, then again near 0.8616 and the July 20th highs of 0.9670.

Market chart showing performance of EUR/GBP. Published July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With a dovish FOMC expected this week, along with a dovish ECB last week, the Pound could continue to see more upside.  Next week, the BOE will get its chance in the spotlight.  Will they continue to taper based on the new IMF forecast?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Coronavirus Forex GBP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
Today 05:01 PM
WTI Forecast: Crude likely heading higher after OPEC+ cuts
Today 02:07 PM
Dow Jones forecast - Stocks fall as recession fears rise: US Open
Today 01:02 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:52 AM
EUR/USD, Gold forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:27 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Direct Line gets double upgrade to Buy
Today 06:33 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
Joe Perry CMT
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.