Markets Still Excited from Election FOMC Up Next USDJPY AUDJPY EURJPY

November 5, 2020 1:24 PM
95 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

Stocks continue to move higher and the US Dollar continues to move lower as Joe Biden seemingly is going to win the US Presidential Election.  To put a narrative to the move, the markets like the possibility for more stimulus than would be provided by a Trump administration, but they also like that the Senate will still be controlled by Republicans, limiting the amount Biden can raise taxes.  The FOMC is up next, but don’t expect much from Powell with the election drama.  A surprise would be a less dovish Powell. 

But are some of these post-election day moves in the Yen pairs a little overdone?

USD/JPY

On a 120-minute timeframe, USD/JPY moved from a high of 105.33 to today’s lows near 103.66 since election night.  The pair is just below a downward sloping trendline from October 21st and the 127.2 Fibonacci extension from the low on October 29th to the highs on November 4th.  The RSI is diverging with price!  Watch for a bounce back into the 103.80/104.00 area where likely sellers will be waiting.  Horizontal resistance above there near 104.20.  Next support is the long-term trendline from May near 103.30

Market chart of USD/JPY. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

AUD/JPY

The US Dollar weakness has been dragging the Aussie higher (despite more QE from the RBA) and AUD/JPY along with it.  On a 240-minute timeframe, the pair has been in a descending triangle since September 1st.  The pair briefly broke down through horizontal support before bouncing to test the downward sloping trendline of the triangle.  Sellers may be looming near here looking for another push lower.  The target for the breakdown of the triangle is down near 69.30, which is also the 50% retracement level from the lows in March to the highs on September 1st.   Keep an eye on the 76.00 level.  A move above there would invalidate the triangle, as it’s a 50% retracement of the triangle and horizontal resistance.

Market chart of AUD/JPY. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY has not done much since the election, however EUR/USD has moved higher with the weak USD.  A reversal there could cause EUR/JPY to quickly move lower in line with USD/JPY.  Earlier, the pair posted a false breakout through resistance near 123.10 and has been moving lower since.  Watch for bounces to 122.80 where sellers may be waiting to enter the trade.  The target from the previous double top is still in play near 121.00, however previous lows act as support near 121.60.  Strong resistance at today’s highs near 123.20.

Market chart of EUR/JPY. Published in November 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Some of the Yen pairs have had some large volatility since the election, others not so much.  But they also look ready for the next move!



Related tags: Forex JPY US Election USD

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.