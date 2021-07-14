Netflix Q2 earnings preview Subscriber growth in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 14, 2021 2:13 PM
6 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When is Netflix reporting: Netflix is due to release Q2 earnings on Thursday July 20, after the closing bell. 

What to expect? 

Netflix is up against some extremely tough comparisons from a year earlier. Streaming subscriptions surged in the second quarter of 2020 as people looked for ways to entertain themselves in lockdown. Netflix added 10 million new subscribers in Q2 2020 and in H1 2020 Netflix gained almost 26 million new subscribers. To put some context around this figure, Netflix added 28 million subscribers in the whole of 2019.  

Management at Netflix believe that a lot of demand for streaming was pulled forward to 2020. This goes some way to explaining why Netflix added just 4 million subscribers in Q1 2021 and offers some explanation as to why Netflix is guiding for just 1 million new subscribers in Q2 2021.  

Netflix needs to show that it can grow subscribers when everyone isn’t stock inside. Heading towards the release concerns surrounding the impact of re-opening combined with increased competition are keeping the share price depressed. 

Guidance for Q3 subscribers will be under the spotlight amid cautious optimism that numbers should finally start to normalize.  

Where next for Netflix share price? 

After hitting an all-time high at 593 at the start of the year, the Netflix share price trended southwards hitting a low of $475 before rebounding higher.  

Netflix share price moved back over its 50 & 100 dma and above the 6-month descending trend line.  The RSI is just tipping into overbought territory so a period of consolidation or an ease lower could be on the cards before further gains. 

Buyers could look for a move over $565 for a breakout trade to order to attack 592 and look towards a new all-time high. Sellers could look for a move below $520 to negate the near term up trend. A break below $475 could open the door to $460. 

Chart analysis of Netflix performance. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

 


Related tags: Tech Stocks Netflix

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
June 30, 2023 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
June 30, 2023 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
June 30, 2023 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
June 30, 2023 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
June 30, 2023 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
June 30, 2023 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 outlook: What is the outlook for AI stocks in H2 2023?
By:
Joshua Warner
June 29, 2023 02:20 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla stock hits highs as Rivian adopts charger
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 20, 2023 03:15 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Nvidia (NVDA) to remain king of the Nasdaq?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 13, 2023 03:29 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.