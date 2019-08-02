The key takeaway points from today’s mixed-bag jobs report:
Here is how the USD/JPY responded:
Source: Trading View and FOREX.com
Overall, nothing has changed. Investors are now looking ahead to Trump’s speech at 18:45 BST (13:45 ET) on Trade with European Union, in Washington DC. Will the President announce EU auto tariffs? If so, stocks could fall further.
