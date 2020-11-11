NZDUSD breaks away from a diamond pattern


The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the NZD. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications fell 0.5% for the week ending November 6th, compared to +3.8% in the week before. 

On Thursday, the Consumer Price Index for October is expected to rise 0.1% on month, compared to +0.2% in September. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 7th are expected to fall to 734K, from 751K in the prior week. Continuing Claims for the week ending October 31st are anticipated to decline to 6,900K, from 7,285K a week earlier. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit for October is expected to increase to 275.0 billion dollars on month, from 124.6 billion dollars in September.        

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. In Europe, no major economic data was released. 

The Australian dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the NZD and USD. 

New Zealand

maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.25% and delivered a fresh round of monetary stimulus. The RBNZ projected a more bullish view regarding the country's economic recovery. Sub-zero rates are no longer a large fear which helped bid up the NZD/USD in Wednesday's trading. On a technical perspective, the pair broke above a diamond continuation pattern; a new uptrend is in play. As long as 0.6675 can hold as support, look towards a test of 0.7065 resistance and the uptrend to continue. 

Market chart of NZD to USD breaking away and showing a diamond pattern by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.