Oil Sub 47 As OPEC Awaits Russias support

Oil has been unable to hold onto earlier gains and is once again trending southwards on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 5, 2020 8:11 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil has been unable to hold onto earlier gains and is once again trending southwards on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting. 

Saudi Arabia is expected to push the OPEC group plus Russia towards agreeing to further output cuts to help stabilize the oil market. The price of oil has shed around 20% since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak as traders look to price in weaker future demand not just in China, but across the globe. 

Russia is not on-board with the cuts so far, instead proposing that the existing production cuts remain in place until the end of the second quarter. However, Saudi Arabia is looking for additional cuts in the region of 1 million – 1.5 million barrels per day and to keep existing cuts of 2.1 million barrels per day in place until the end of 2020.

Traders lack confidence
The fact that the price of oil is slipping away suggests that traders are losing confidence that OPEC+ group will do enough to support prices. With Russia still not agreeing, achieving cuts to the higher end of the proposed range looks challenging at best. 

Should OPEC attempt to strike a balance and go with cuts somewhere between Russia’s 0 and Saudi’s 1.5 million bpd, the market might not consider the move enough to support prices, particularly in light of the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus’ impact on global energy demand. In this scenario we could even see the price tumble lower post announcement.

Levels to watch
Oil is trading down 0.3% on the day. It remains below its 50 sma, 100 sma and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. The bears are in control.
Immediate support can be seen at $46.34 (today’s low) prior to 43.85 (low 28th Feb).
On the flip side resistance can be seen at 47.55 (today’s high) prior to $48 (50 sma) and $48.75 (high 26th Feb, 3rd March).

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC Coronavirus
Latest market news
View more news
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Yesterday 10:00 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 16, 2025 11:27 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 8, 2025 04:30 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.