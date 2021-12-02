Omicron, Apple, Tapering - What next for the Nikkei?

December 2, 2021 4:54 AM
15 views
However, in an unexpected twist this week, Fed Chairman Powell, in a Congressional testimony, made a hawkish pivot, alluding to the potential for accelerated tapering of the Feds bond-buying program and said it was no longer appropriate to include the word “transitory” when talking about inflation.

 

The pivot coming after iron ore and lumber prices have fallen by 50%, steel prices by 25%, and crude oil by 20% has left many scratching their heads. If the pivot had come the week before Omicron's arrival, the likelihood is the market would have accepted it willingly as the Fed was moving towards the market's pricing of three interest rate hikes in 2022.

However, coming just days after the arrival of the Omicron that brings with it uncertainty around growth, it has sparked memories of December 2018 and a 15% sell-off in stock markets. The result of a hawkish Fed into slowing growth courtesy of the U.S. - China trade war.

Raising further concerns about the growth outlook, news today that Apple has told its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone13 has weakened.

Over the past two weeks, the Nikkei has corrected by almost 8%, significantly underperforming its global peers, partly courtesy of yen strength, after completing a five-wave advance from the 15,680 March 2020 Covid low at the September 30,620 high. 

The correction appears to be missing a competed third leg lower, which targets wave equality at 26,325, reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 25,000.

Within the band of support, between 26,325 and 25,000 watch for basing as an initial sign to consider opening longs in anticipation of the uptrend resuming towards 33,000.

  Nikkei Daily Chart 2nd of Dec

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of December 1st, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.