Pennon group updates its dividend policy

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 4, 2020 6:00 AM
5 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Pennon Group, the water utility and waste management company, announced full-year results.

"Revenue up marginally, from £632.6 million to £636.7 million. EBITDA is marginally lower at £365.3 million from £367.3 million, reflecting the mix of margin on retail and wholesale revenues, with South West Water's wholesale margin reducing as a result of lower customer consumption. "

"Profit before tax reduces by £8.7 million from £191.7 million to £183.0 million."

Pennon took a provision of £9 million for businesses and households failing to pay their bills during the Covid-19 crisis.

The group lifted its dividend 6.6% to 43.77p and said it will grow the payout at 2% above inflation over the next five year instead of 4% (company’s policy).

From a chartist’s point of view, the medium term outlook is bullish as long as prices are holding above the key support at 922p (March 16 bottom, overlap). However, the stock price faces a significant hurdle near 1210p (upper end of the short term consolidation range). The configuration is mixed. 

As long as 1210 is resistance, a price pullback can be expected towards 1088p. A break above 1210p would call for a new up leg towards 1280p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: earnings Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq recovers after early declines, China’s problems worsen
Yesterday 07:09 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Yesterday 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Yesterday 10:15 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest earnings articles

Research
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:21 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 17, 2023 12:42 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 16, 2023 12:43 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.