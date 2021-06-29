SentinelOne IPO everything you need to know about SentinelOne

June 29, 2021 6:55 AM
79 views

SentinelOne IPO: Everything you need to know about SentinelOne

When did SentinelOne IPO?

The SentinelOne IPO took place on June 30 with the listing raising around $1.2 billion. The company priced 35 million Class A shares at $35, but closed the following day at $42.50 for a market capitalisation of some $10 billion.

What does SentinelOne do?

SentinelOne is a Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity company offering machine learning-focused software to help businesses fend off online attacks.

The company was founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur Tomer Weingarten, along with Almog Cohen and Ehud Shamir. It began with a vision to redefine endpoint security; an endpoint being any device, such as a laptop or desktop computer, connected to a network.

The team sought to set the business apart from signature-based security techniques through its ‘execution inspection technology’, a real-time system that dynamically monitors endpoint processes to detect, predict, block and remove both known attacks and advanced malware.

In its founding year, the company was able to secure a $2.5 million round of seed funding led by Granite Hill Capital Partners. The investment was put towards R&D and moving the product from beta to launch. A $25 million round followed in 2015, this time led by Third Point Ventures, which allowed the company to expand sales, marketing, and customer support operations.

SentinelOne would go on to raise a further six rounds to the present day, with its total funding sitting at $696 billion, according to Crunchbase. The company’s revenues for 2020 were in excess of $93 million, more than double the sales from 2019. As of June 2021, the company has around 700 employees and more than 4,000 customers. 

How does SentinelOne make money?

SentinelOne makes money through the sale of its endpoint security software to enterprises, with the company operating a tiered pricing system starting at $45 per user per year. For comparison, the Falcon Prevent Next Generation Antivirus product from close competitor CrowdStrike (see below) starts at $59.99 per user per year.

Who are SentinelOne’s competitors?

SentinelOne has a broad range of competitors in the cybersecurity space including Microsoft, Kaspersky, McAfee, Symantec and many others. However, CrowdStrike, founded in 2011 and with backing to the tune of $481 million, is seen as the closest competitor in terms of endpoint protection services, with both companies using AI machine learning techniques to protect endpoints from attacks.

However, Crowdstrike’s valuation stands at around $46 billion as of 2021, dwarfing the valuation of SentinelOne even in the event of the latter hitting its IPO target valuation. As to which service is better, there is no clear consensus at this point, with a Gartner peer rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 for each service as of June 2021.

What is SentinelOne's business strategy?

SentinelOne’s business strategy, in its simplest terms, is to help companies protect their data. But the basis of this strategy involves constant evolution as attackers frequently update their approach to disrupting operations, breaching data, and inflicting damage. To this point, the company has evolved from a cloud-native endpoint protection solution to a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that seeks to protect every asset in an enterprise.

After its 2015 financing round of $25 million, the company embarked on a hiring push to grow headcount from 50 to 120, with Weingarten expressing the intention to ‘reinvent most of the stuff that’s out there’. By 2017, and a $70 million fundraise later, the company rapidly expanded its sales and marketing efforts and R&D in an attempt to bring its product to enterprises, services providers and government organisations.

Along the way, SentinelOne has partnered with other tech organisations to broaden the reach of its product. In March 2020 the company announced a plan to partner with manufacturer Lenovo to integrate SentinelOne’s platform within Lenovo’s ThinkShield security portfolio, making SentinelOne a core component of Lenovo’s security offerings. Other collaborations include cyber insurance operator Coalition and IT solutions company Bytes.

Is SentinelOne profitable?

SentinelOne is not profitable as of June 2021. Figures from the company show a net loss of $62.6 million for the three months ending April 30 2021. As with many unprofitable companies set to IPO, investors will be keen on understanding how long the company expects to sustain a burn rate and when the move into profitability is expected to occur.

How much is SentinelOne worth?

SentinelOne has a market capitalisation of around $10 billion following its IPO, as mentioned above. Prior to the listing, the company's value stood at around $3 billion following its 2020 fundraise of $267 million.

Who owns SentinelOne?

SentinelOne is owned by a range of venture capital investors such as Insight Partners, Granite Hill Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Redpoint, and Third Point Ventures. However, it is unclear what the exact percentage stakes are for each institution, or how much of the company is retained by its founders.

Board of directors of SentinelOne

SentinelOne has a number of key personnel that have helped progress the company to its current multi-billion-dollar valuation. Here are some of them, correct as of June 28 2021.

Position

Name

CEO and Co-Founder

Tomer Weingarten

Chief Operating Officer

Nicholas Warner

Chief Financial Officer

David Bernhardt

Chief Marketing Officer

Daniel Bernard

Chief Technology Officer

Ric Smith

Chief People Officer

Divya Ghatak

SVP, Global Sales

Mark Parrinello

How to trade top stocks

You can trade stocks with us using CFDs, with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to start trading opportunities with stocks.

  • Open an account with us, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  • Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  • Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  • Place the trade
Related tags: Insights IPO Tech Stocks

Latest market news

EUR/USD: Inflation data creates make-or-break moment for common currency
Yesterday 11:47 PM
AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slump continues, Oil hits year highs
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Credit rating agencies: your complete guide
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks recover as treasury yields ease, Senate deal optimism
Yesterday 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Insights articles

Tumbleweed on a concrete floor
How to trade low volatility: strategies for quiet markets
By:
Rebecca Cattlin
September 22, 2023 09:23 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Volatility trading guide: its causes and the most volatile markets
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    September 21, 2023 03:21 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Klaviyo IPO: Everything you need to know about Klaviyo
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      September 20, 2023 09:10 AM
        Instacart IPO
        Instacart IPO: Everything you need to know about Instacart
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        September 20, 2023 08:24 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.