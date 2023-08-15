S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 6:00 PM
5 views
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: German economy stagnates, investor sentiment plunges
  • S&P 500 analysis: Will the trend line break?
  • USD/CNH outlook: China’s yuan lead EM sell-off

 

Welcome to Technical Tuesday, a weekly report where we highlight some of the most interesting markets that will hopefully appease technical analysts and traders alike.

In this edition of Technical Tuesday, we will analyse the EUR/USD, USD/CNH and, first, the S&P 500…

 

S&P 500 analysis: Will the trend line break?

 

The major US indices were off their lows after testing fresh 4-week lows shortly after the cash market opened earlier, failing to hold their tech-fuelled rally from the day before and joining a global stock market rout. Sentiment has been hurt by weak Chinese data, rising bond yields and valuation concerns, while the lack of fresh bullish catalysts is also discouraging the bulls to buy this latest dip. China’s central bank has cut interest rates but so far this has not helped to offer too much support. Will things change later, or will the selling gather pace?

Well, looking at the S&P 500 chart, it is starting to look a bit heavy, and it may break below 4450 key support today. A decisive move below this level would trigger a bunch of stops that would undoubtedly be resting below this level and may trigger a sharp move to the downside.  

What happens next from a technical point of view will depend, to some degree, on how the markets will close today’s session. A weak close will probably encourage the stock market bears even more and that could lead to more selling pressure. Conversely, if we see a sharp, late-day, recovery then this will boost the S&P’s appeal in the short-term outlook.

All told, the risks appear to be skewed to the downside from here. However, the bears must be careful not to chase the markets lower too aggressively given the extent of the declines we have already seen on the session, and the fact that longer-term trend is bullish.

 

S&P 500 analysis

 

USD/CNH outlook: China’s yuan lead EM sell-off

 

The loss of risk appetite is also evident in falling emerging market currencies, led by China’s yuan with the USD/CNH (0.5%) reaching its highest level since November 2022 today. The US dollar continues to find support amid haven flows – albeit the likes of the EUR/USD and GBP/USD were trading slightly higher at the time of writing, with the latter being boosting by surprisingly strong UK wages data.

 

Still, the fact that copper and crude oil prices have weakened also reinforces the view that China is struggling, where private sector demand remains rather weak, even if air travel has picked up slightly. 

 

So, it was hardly a surprise that the PBOC cut two key wholesale interest rates overnight, following the release of softer-than-expected inflation and credit data last week. And that decision was justified as retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment, all undershot expectations by some margin today.

 

It is not just the yuan. We have seen several other EM currencies weaken, helping to keep the dollar bid, with the greenback supported further by US bond yields remaining high. Market continues to see US dollar as a worthy safe haven asset, especially as it continues to be supported by data – retail sales came in strong today.

With the PBOC cutting rates in China and market sentiment being sour, we could see the USD/CNH break out to fresh highs on the year and take out last year’s high at 7.3750. Key support comes in at 7.2500, while the June high at 7.2857 is also a key level to watch now. For as long as these levels hold, the path of least resistance would remain to the upside.

USD/CNH outlook

 

EUR/USD analysis: German economy stagnates, investor sentiment plunges

 

The EUR/USD was higher testing key resistance around 1.0950, previously support. Given the recent bearish bias on this pair, and a weak macro picture, I wouldn’t be surprised if the sellers step in here and cause the pair to trend lower again.

 

Support at 1.0900 as held firm so far, but if this level gives way on a closing basis then the July low at 1.0833 could be the next target for the bears, with the 200-day average being the subsequent target around 1.0785.

 

Domestically, the German economy is struggling. The nation’s economic ministry on Monday said: “…the expected cautious revival of private consumption, services and investment development are showing the first rays of hope, which are likely to strengthen over the course of the year. At the same time, the still weak external demand, the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the persistently high rates of price increases and the increasingly noticeable effects of monetary tightening are dampening a stronger economic recovery.”

 

Indeed, a leading survey of about 300 German institutional investors and analysts revealed that current conditions have deteriorated further, even if they are less pessimistic about the future. The German August ZEW survey current conditions printed -71.3, its lowest level since October. A reading of -63.0 was expected compared to the last print of -59.5. A reading below zero indicates pessimism. So, the fact that we saw a negative seventy-one reading goes to show how pessimistic investors are, which bodes ill for the German DAX index. That said, there was some improvement in the Expectations index to -12.3 vs -14.7 expected and -14.7 last. However, it too continues to remain in negative territory.

EUR/USD analysis

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Technical Tuesday Forex EUR/USD USD/CNH US 500 Indices

Latest market news

StoneX Bullion Report
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
Today 11:00 AM
VinFast IPO: Everything you need to know about VinFast
Today 11:00 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 10:00 AM
Brewdog IPO: Everything you need to know about Brewdog
Today 08:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Tuesday articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 8, 2023 03:29 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    S&P 500 analysis, Copper and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 1, 2023 04:51 PM
      Uptrend
      Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 25, 2023 04:22 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 18, 2023 12:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.