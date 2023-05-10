Suderman 051023

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Wednesday 7:40 PM
8 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Inflation data mixed for Indices, markets remain calm

Today's news was generally negative, with mixed inflation data, a continuing US debt ceiling negotiations standoff, and data showing that many regional banks are tightening credit availability. Nonetheless, equity indices erased early losses to push modestly higher following the release of this morning’s consumer price index data. Bulls point to the decline in headline inflation, down to a 4.9% annual rate, while bears would highlight less progress on reducing sticky core inflation after more volatile food and energy prices are excluded at a 5.5% annual rate. While not enough to prompt the Fed to raise rates, the data also suggest that rate cuts might not be on its agenda anytime soon.

 

Wall Street welcomes moderating Inflation, but how good was it?

  • Headline April Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) rose 4.9% year-on-year in April, down from 5.0% the previous month, and down from analyst expectations of 5.0%.
  • CPI rose 0.4% month-on-month, matching analyst expectations, and up from 0.1% the previous month
  • Core CPI, excluding more volatile food and energy sectors, was up 5.5% year-on-year in April, matching analyst expectations, down from 5.6% in March
  • Core CPI rose 0.4% month-on-month, matching analyst expectations and the previous month
  • Core inflation ex energy is still stubbornly high. Fuel oil and natural gas prices fell 4.5% and 4.9% month-on-month respectively in April, providing the bulk of the downward pressure in April; these items were countered by a 3% rise in gasoline prices
  • April also saw a resurgence in used car prices of 4.4% as demand for new cars backed off
  • Services less energy and shelter both rose 0.4% month-on-month, while medical care commodities rose 0.5%, and commodities less food and energy rose 0.6%

 

Markets unchanged on inflation data

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500, tech heavy NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices recovered from early declines to be up by 0.1%, 0.8% and 0.4%
  • The KBW Regional Bank Index fell 1.1% morning, continuing their downward track after a few bullish reversals
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to 17.1, reflecting a sanguine outlook
  • The dollar index was unchanged at 101.3, with and Dollar/Sterling and Euro/Dollar also flat
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries fell on the inflation news to 3.95% and 3.45%, respectively

 

Commodities weak, Gold holds above 2K mark

  • Gold prices maintained the 2K level, but fell 0.5% to $2,033 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices fell 0.8% to $73.1 per barrel
  • Grain and oilseed prices were also modestly lower this morning

 

Strategic Petroleum Reserve being topped up next year

  • The Energy Information Administration said intends to start replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year, while giving no volume targets, as it released its short-term energy outlook for May yesterday
  • The report said replenishing is delayed to complete maintenance work on storage caverns
  • Purchasing oil for the SPR is expected to be inflationary, pushing prices that consumers pay for gasoline at the pump higher – so delays are welcome from an inflation standpoint
  • Reserves are currently at roughly four-decade lows, leaving the US vulnerable should a shortage develop – either naturally or due to geopolitical risks
  • The EIA estimated that US crude oil production is proving hard to expand, being 12.58 million barrels per day (mbpd) this month, with this year’s and next year’s average being 12.53 mbpd and 12.69 mbpd respectively
  • The report initially provided support for the crude oil market, but movements in the Oil Futures market implied little risk of significant purchases for the SPR next year

 

Ukraine Grain deal talks start, China hosts Central Asian summit next week

  • Formal negotiations finally started in Istanbul today to extend the Ukraine grain initiative, with all parties present
  • Russia restarted inspections of grain ships yesterday, but only specifically designated ships leaving Ukraine
  • On a related note, China will host the first China-Central Asia Summit next week, involving countries key to its Belt and Road Initiative – primarily in central Asia and former members of the Soviet Union
  • China sees its investment in these countries as critical to its economic and military security at a time when the US in strengthening ties in the region
  • Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea countries are moving away from China and towards stronger cooperation with the US, while at the same time strengthening their military presence in the region

 

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: [email protected]

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

Gold outlook remains positive as US CPI cools
Today 04:47 PM
Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY testing key support at 134.00
Today 04:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise as US inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:51 PM
USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:40 AM
FTSE 100 rises as Melrose and Compass Group raise outlook
Today 06:48 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Indices flat on quiet news day, Regional Banks bounce back
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 06:31 PM
    Research
    Indices flat on quiet news day, Regional Banks bounce back
    By:
    Paul Walton
    May 8, 2023 06:15 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
      By:
      Paul Walton
      May 5, 2023 02:55 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Fed statement after rate hike suggests a pause in rate rises will be data-driven
        By:
        Paul Walton
        May 4, 2023 04:39 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.