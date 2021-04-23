Tesla Q1 earnings strong deliveries unfavourable headlines

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 23, 2021 11:48 AM
8 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When:

Monday 26th April after the close

What to watch?

Expectations:

EPS of $0.77

Revenue of $10.33 billion.

Deliveries

Tesla’s vehicle delivery numbers beat forecasts at 185,000 in the first three months of the year. This was ahead of consensus estimates and bodes well for the year ahead. Deliveries are expected to pick up firmly in the second half of the year. Expectations are for full year deliveries at 831,000. Guidance for full year deliveries has the potential to move the market so watch for any number that is notably above or below this figure.

Competition

Results come Tesla trades 20% off its all time high. With competition increasing there is a chance that Tesla will start to lose some market share. More traditionally focused automobile makers such as VW, General Motors and BMW are stepping up their focus and operations towards EVs.

That said, demand is also expected to start increasing for EVs as governments across the globe make pledges to cut carbon emissions and boost the sustainability of cities and countries.

Self-driving car

Tesla’s results also come at a time when questions are being raised over its autopilot self driving system. Following a crash earlier this week, Tesla shares came under some pressure. In order to really stand out from its competitors Tesla would need to see significant progress towards the self-driving car goal. Given this week’s headlines we could still be some way off here.

Where next for Tesla share price?

Tesla continues to trade above its ascending trend line dating back to mid-March in an established bull trend. It also trades above its 50 & 100 EMA however, more recently the move is stalling. A move above $785 in needed for the buyers to gain traction and the trend resume its upwards march.

Strong earnings could prompt such a move, opening the door to the all time high at $900. A move below $665 100 EMA could see the sellers gain traction and push the prices towards support around $630 the ascending trendline.

For now, much of the good news is probably baked into the price. Very impressive guidance or huge developments in the  self driving car would be needed to drive the share price significantly higher. 

Related tags: Tech Stocks

Latest market news

Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE
Today 03:37 PM
$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Today 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
Today 09:59 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 09:59 AM
    China flag
    BABA stock: Everything you need to know about the Alibaba IPOs
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    May 23, 2023 09:50 AM
      Circuit board
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Where next for NVIDIA stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 22, 2023 09:42 AM
        Electric vehicle charging
        Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Tesla stock rises as it plans to advertise cars
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        May 17, 2023 10:03 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.