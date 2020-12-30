The USDJPY appears to be headed for 102

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 30, 2020 6:30 PM
6 views
multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bearish against all of its major pairs on Wednesday. On the US economic data front, Wholesale Inventories fell 0.1% on month in the November preliminary reading (+0.6% expected), compared to a revised +1.2% in the October final reading. Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer unexpectedly rose to 59.5 on month in December (56.3 expected), from 58.2 in November. Finally, Pending Home Sales declined 2.6% on month in November (0% expected), compared to a revised -0.9% in October.

On Thursday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 26th are expected to rise to 833K, from 803K in the previous week. Finally, Continuing Claims for the week ending December 19th are expected to increase to 5,390K, from 5,337K in the week before.     

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the CHF and USD. In the U.K., the Nationwide Building Society has posted its house price index for December +0.8% (vs +0.4% over one month expected). 

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.


Technically speaking, on a daily chart, the USD/JPY currency pair just broke out to the downside of a short-term bullish trendline that began to form on December 17th. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are arranged in a bearish manner, as the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA. If the pair continues to fall then its next support levels would be 102.88 and 102.00. If the pair rallies traders should look for resistance at 103.90. If price gets above 103.90, then the pair could advance towards 104.58 before it hits resistance.     

Market chart demonstrating The USD vs JPY Appears To Be Headed For 102. Published in December 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Forex USD JPY Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD outlook hurt by strong US data, risk off sentiment - NFP Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 6, 2023 03:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.