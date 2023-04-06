US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Thursday 4:32 PM
37 views
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP preview takeaways

  • The Fed is split 50/50 on one last rate hike next month heading into the NFP report
  • The leading indicators for NFP unanimously deteriorated over the last month
  • The US dollar is testing longer-term support and could see a bounce on a decent jobs reading

NFP overview

Defying all expectations, the start of 2023 was characterized by strong US economic growth, inflation moderating only slightly and the labor market remaining tight as a drum.

Based on the leading indicators and this week’s coordinated slowdown in economic data, this month’s NFP report will put that theme to the test. As we discuss below, the leading indicators for the marquee monthly jobs report unanimously point to a loosening labor market relative to last month.

With traders currently pricing in essentially a 50/50 chance of one last rate hike from the FOMC next month, the NFP report will help tip the proverbial scales for Jerome Powell and company:

fx_NFP_preview_04062023

Source: StoneX

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component printed at 51.3, down nearly 3% from last month’s 54.0 reading.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 46.9, solidly in contractionary territory and below last month’s 49.1 print.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at 145K net new jobs, below expectations and last month’s upwardly-revised 261K result.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims were roughly steady at 198K, a tick, still near multi-decade lows but showing signs of turning higher.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly below expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 150K-250K range.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.2% m/m last month, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

US dollar impact from NFP

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 0.2-0.4% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 175K jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

175K – 275K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

> 275K jobs

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

Strongly Bullish USD

March was a rough month for the world’s reserve currency, with the US dollar index hitting resistance in the mid-105.00s during the first week and falling more than 3% to approach 1-year lows near 102.00 as we go to press

In terms of potential trade setups, readers may want to consider EUR/USD sell opportunities on a strong US jobs report. The world’s most widely-traded currency pair is testing major resistance below 1.10 and could be prone to a holiday-weekend pullback if the NFP report suggests that interest rate expectation gap between the ECB and Fed may not tighten as much as expected through the summer.

Meanwhile, a weak jobs report could present a buy opportunity in GBP/USD. The pair recently saw a major breakout above resistance in the 1.2400-50 range and is retesting that area as of writing. If fundamentals support more dollar weakness, GBP/USD could well find support at the previous resistance zone and continue its rally to above 1.2500 again.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

Related tags: NFP USD Forex Fed

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Today 11:29 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Today 02:19 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Today 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM
USD/CAD, DAX forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 07:19 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest NFP articles

Research
NFP preview: Have dollar bulls gotten ahead of themselves?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 9, 2023 02:16 PM
    Forex trading
    US NFP and potential BoJ successor news send yen reeling
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    February 6, 2023 08:57 PM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      NFP blows away estimates. But will it be revised?
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      February 3, 2023 03:55 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks plunge after NFP report smashes expectations
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 3, 2023 01:20 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.