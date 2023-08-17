USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 2:56 AM
0 views
japan_08
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Widening yield differentials between the United States and Japan suggest the rally in USD/JPY is justified from a fundamental perspective, questioning whether Japan’s Ministry of Finance should attempt to counteract market forces by instructing the Bank of Japan to directly intervene in FX markets to support the yen.

BOJ policies are contributing to JPY weakness

Ballooning yield differentials between US and Japanese government debt is largely due to the BOJ’s ongoing efforts to cap yields on Japanese government bonds (JGB) through its yield curve control (YCC) program, counteracting market forces which have been squeezing yields higher in other sovereign debt such as Treasuries. And while the BOJ announced a more flexible framework regarding its bond buying program last month, widening the tolerance range for where benchmark yields would be permitted to deviate from its 0% to target to 1% from 0.5%, it’s already stepped in on several occasions since to prevent yields from lifting beyond 0.66%.

US-Japan yield spread on 10-year government debt. Refinitiv.

Intervening in FX to counteract intervention in JGBs doesn’t make sense

The other factor few are talking about in the FX intervention debate is that it also reflects US dollar strength against a basket of currencies, not just the yen. Look at the Australian dollar or Chinese yuan, for instance. In this environment, it suggests any FX intervention will be ineffective beyond the short-term. The BOJ will have more success allowing JGB yields to rise if it wants to support the yen on a sustainable basis. Perhaps that may be the playbook this time with the BOJ’s more flexible YCC approach?

Intervention appears unlikely near-term

Even though we’ve seen Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki on the wires this week firing the first warning shots on a possible FX intervention, we’re yet to see a deluge of commentary from officials on yen movements which have occurred before previous intervention episodes. And if verbal intervention attempts fail, the next step is usually for the BoJ to conduct “spot checks” on FX levels with trading desks. If history is any guide, that’s the moment you should reconsider holding or adding to long USD/JPY positions. The next step after that has been for the BOJ to pull the trigger.

USD/JPY remains in solid uptrend

The USD/JPY remains in a solid uptrend, consolidating above July’s peak of 145 this week before pushing higher again overnight, coinciding with another move higher in US Treasury yields. Near term, buyers may step in below 146 and again at 145. On the upside, it did a bit of work around 147.50 in October last year – that could be where it gravitates towards next.

Refinitiv

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Japan JPY BoJ

Latest market news

USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Yesterday 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Yesterday 11:00 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Yesterday 01:28 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Japan articles

Research
USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?
By:
David Scutt
August 15, 2023 01:23 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY: 145 breached yet BOJ intervention seems unlikely
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 14, 2023 02:45 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY pulls back from 6 months highs ahead of a busy data week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 30, 2023 02:25 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: PMIs perk up, supply chain pressures ease
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 23, 2023 02:48 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.