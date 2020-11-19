USDCAD remains under pressure before ADP data

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 19, 2020 3:02 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Yesterday, October Canadian inflation rate was published at +0.4% on month, much more than +0.1% expected. On a yearly basis, it stood at +0.7%, vs +0.3% expected. Later today, October ADP Employment change will be expected at -200,000.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD has struck against a former rising trend line and is capped by its 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands around its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3250. The nearest support would be set at November bottom at 1.2920 and a second one would be set at set at September 2018 low at 1.2790 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex CAD

Latest market news

Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
Today 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
Today 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
Today 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
Today 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Forex Friday: Risk OFF
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Research
    Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:33 PM
      Board of currencies
      Paper trading: advantages and how to
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      Yesterday 05:55 PM
        BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:35 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.